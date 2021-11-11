“He would be available for selection”: Queensland’s physio provides Michael Neser injury update ahead of first Ashes 2021 test

Michael Neser injury update by Queensland’s doctor Marin Love after his hamstring injury in Sheffield Shield 2021-22.

Ashes 2021 is set to start from 8 December 2021 at the Gabba, and the Australian team still has some team selections to make. The opening partner of David Warner is uncertain, whereas the fourth pacer is also a mystery.

After Pattinson’s retirement, Mark Steketee, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, and Sean Abbott are looking like their favourite options. However, the injury of Michael Neser did pull some tensed nerves for the Australian team. Neser got injured during the first day of the ninth match of the ongoing Sheffield Shield 2021-22 between Queensland and Western Australia at the Gabba. He pulled his hamstring and left the field limping.

Michael Neser injury update

Michael Neser has not made his debut for the Aussies, but he has been close to the team since 2019 Ashes. After Pattinson’s retirement, he was set for a call in the Australian team. The Hamstring injury did hurt his chances, but there is some good news coming through. Martin Love, physio of Queensland has given some boost to Neser’s Ashes dream.

“Michael has had a scan today and it confirms the initial assessment that he has a low-grade hamstring strain in his right leg,” Love said.

“He will be assessed again in the coming days to arrive at a suitable return to play date.”

“At this stage, we are hopeful that if required, he would be available for selection for the opening Test.”

An update on Michael Neser. Queensland Cricket physio Martin Love confirms Neser has a low grade hamstring strain. They’re hopeful he will still be available for the first Test, if required. #SheffieldShield #Ashes — Lachlan McKirdy (@LMcKirdy7) November 11, 2021



Cricket Australia is looking to announce an extended Ashes squad, and Neser should be a part of it. The final squad will be announced after the intra-squad game, but Neser’s availability for that game is under clouds. Apart from Neser, Khawaja, Kuhnemann, Labuchagne, and Steketee are other probable players from the Queensland side.

Scott Boland has also made a strong call for himself, but Shaun Marsh is ruled out. Marsh has a bad calf injury, and he will be out for an extended period.