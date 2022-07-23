Headingley Leeds ODI records: Headingley Carnegie ODI records and highest innings total

Headingley Leeds ODI records and highest innings total: Headingley will be hosting an ODI after more than three years.

England and South Africa will lock horns in a series-decider third ODI in Leeds tomorrow. Having hosted a Test match as recent as last month, Headingley will be hosting an ODI after more than three years.

England, who had played the last of their 33 Leeds ODIs during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, have won 21 and lost 11 matches here over the years. South Africa, on the other hand, have lost all their four ODIs at this venue. Set to play an ODI at Headingley after half-a-decade, the Proteas would look to make amends by beating England for the first time in the fourth attempt here.

Headingley Leeds ODI records

Highest ODI run-scorers at Headingley are Eoin Morgan (477), Joe Root (421), Marcus Trescothick (408), Andrew Strauss (335) and Ben Stokes (271). A list of highest ODI run-scorers at this venue among active cricketers is provided below:

Batters Matches Runs Highest Average SR 100 50 Joe Root (ENG) 6 421 113 84.2 90.14 2 2 Angelo Mathews (SL) 3 244 113 244 89.37 1 1 Moeen Ali (ENG) 7 168 77* 56 110.52 0 1 Jonny Bairstow (ENG) 5 154 61 30.8 106.2 0 1 Babar Azam (PAK) 3 137 80 45.66 88.28 0 1

Highest wicket-takers in Leeds ODIs are Chris Old (12), Adil Rashid (12), Ian Botham (11), Chris Woakes (10) and Lasith Malinga (10). A list of best ODI bowlers at this venue among active cricketers is given below:

Bowler Matches Wickets Average ER SR Adil Rashid (ENG) 6 12 27.25 5.65 28.9 Chris Woakes (ENG) 4 10 17.5 5.3 19.8 Shaheen Shah Afridi (PAK) 2 8 16.12 6.45 15 Moeen Ali (ENG) 7 8 39.12 4.67 50.2 David Willey (ENG) 4 7 26.57 5.47 29.1

Since the current lot of South African cricketers haven’t played a lot of ODI cricket at this venue, there aren’t many records for the visitors.

Headingley Carnegie ODI records and highest innings total

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 351/9 50 England Pakistan 2019 339/6 50 England South Africa 2017 324/2 37.2 Sri Lanka England 2006 324/6 50 India England 2007 321/7 50 England Sri Lanka 2006

Third-highest innings total at Headingley is also the highest successful ODI run-chase here. Chasing a 322-run target 16 years ago, former Sri Lankan batters in Upul Tharanga and Sanath Jayasuriya had scored individual centuries in a 286-run opening stand.

The only other 300 or 300+ ODI run-chase in Leeds belongs to hosts England, who had sealed a 300-run target in the penultimate over against Australia seven years ago.