Cricket

“He’s got to make that decision himself”: Chris Silverwood backs Eoin Morgan to take his own decision on captaincy despite England’s defeat in T20 World Cup

"He's got to make that decision himself": Chris Silverwood backs Eoin Morgan to take his own decision on captaincy despite England's defeat in T20 World Cup
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Trying to go out there and kill whoever in front of me!": Lakers star Malik Monk reveals his Kobe Bryant-esque mentality ahead of every game for the franchise
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
"He's got to make that decision himself": Chris Silverwood backs Eoin Morgan to take his own decision on captaincy despite England's defeat in T20 World Cup
“He’s got to make that decision himself”: Chris Silverwood backs Eoin Morgan to take his own decision on captaincy despite England’s defeat in T20 World Cup

English coach Chris Silverwood has revealed that Eoin Morgan will only decide about his captaincy…