“He’s got to make that decision himself”: Chris Silverwood backs Eoin Morgan to take his own decision on captaincy despite England’s defeat in T20 World Cup

English coach Chris Silverwood has revealed that Eoin Morgan will only decide about his captaincy duties for England.

England went in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 as the favorites to win the trophy. The way they have played the white-ball format has revolutionized the style of cricket. They won the World Cup in 2019 with the same style of play. However, Kiwis defeated them in the semi-finals to knock them out of the tournament.

Eoin Morgan has been struggling with the bat, but the English team has done well in his captaincy. After the game, Morgan was asked about the future of his captaincy. Morgan replied, “I hope so. I think I’m still offering enough within the side. I absolutely love playing cricket at the moment for the changing room, the guys give absolutely everything.”

Chris Silverwood reveals Eoin Morgan will only take decisions on his captaincy

Chris Silverwood, the English head coach has backed Eoin Morgan’s presence in the side. Silverwood believes “the longer he is there, the better” for the team. He said none apart from Morgan should take the decision on his captaincy.

“He’s got to make that decision himself,” Silverwood said.

“Morgs and I talk a lot. We are always chatting away. Even last night on the coach on the way back, his mind had already gone on to the next [World Cup], what do we need to do, what are we looking for.”

“As soon as those conversations start, in my mind, that is it for us: he’s in. He wants it, and he wants to lead. I think he will make his mind up when he’s ready.”

“He’s a very strong leader, and has been for many years now. I still think he’s got a lot of years in front of him that he can give to this team.”

‘We are devastated’ England captain Eoin Morgan on their #T20WorldCup semi-final exit to New Zealand pic.twitter.com/NI1j28uQy6 — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) November 11, 2021

The English side has suffered from a lot of injury setbacks in the lead of the World Cup. Stokes and Archer were already out, whereas Curran got injured in the IPL. Tymal Mills, who was the death-overs specialist, got injured during the tournament, whereas Roy also pulled his calf. Chris did reveal his frustrations about the same.

“I’m not going to lie – it would have been nice to have had Tymal out there, or bring in Archer. But at the same time we did have strength on the bench,” Silverwood said.

“It does show a depth of talent, which is very encouraging. A lot of people will be better for the experience.”