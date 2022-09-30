Highest powerplay score in T20: Highest score in powerplay T20 International

Highest powerplay score in T20: England have made a mockery of the Pakistani total during the sixth T20I in Lahore tonight.

During the sixth match of the ongoing historic seven-match T20I series between Pakistan and England at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, the English opening batting pair of Alex Hales and Phil Salt stepped on the field all guns blazing, to come up with one of the fiercest onslaughts of the highest order in the Powerplay.

En route the target of 170 runs handed by Babar Azam’s men, the Hales-Salt duo smashed 11, 22, and 17 runs respectively during the first three Overs of the chase, to leave the Pakistani players on the field shell-shocked, while puncturing the spirits of the Lahore crowd.

While Hales (27 off 12 deliveries) was dismissed on the final delivery of the fourth Over after smashing four Fours and a Six, Salt continued to tonk the spinners and pacers alike, to reach his half-century in mere 19 deliveries, and thereby going on to become the third-fastest English batter to smash a fifty in T20I history, after what has been an ordinary series so far for the 26-year-old.

Phil Salt has scored more runs for England at Gaddafi Stadium tonight than he did in seven games for Lahore Qalandars here in PSL 2022 🧂 — Matt Roller (@mroller98) September 30, 2022

Highest powerplay score in T20

Ending the Powerplay with the score of 82/1 on the scoreboard, this is now the highest Powerplay score posted by any team ever against Pakistan in T20 internationals. Also this is the highest Powerplay score ever in Pakistan by a team, with the previous best being 81, by the Islamabad United against Quetta Gladiators during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) this year.

Additionally, this is the second-highest score posted by England in the period ever in T20Is, with their previous best being 89/3 versus South Africa at the Wankhede Stadium, during the 2016 T20 World Cup.

Highest score in powerplay T20 International