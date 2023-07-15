India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal became the 115th cricketer to score a Test century on debut in the recently concluded first Test against West Indies at the Windsor Park. Jaiswal, who is the 17th Indian batter to achieve this milestone, missed out on entering an elite list comprising highest score by a debutant in Test cricket.

Jaiswal, 21, would’ve easily made it to the list had he scored six more runs in the only innings his team batted in before securing a comprehensive victory by an innings and 141 runs.

Speaking of the overall list, India captain Rohit Sharma and veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan, one of their most successful opening pairs in ODI history, are the two Indian batters who are part of the Top 10 batters with most runs in an innings of the first Test match.

Jaiswal, who batted for as many as 387 balls, looked assured enough at one point in time to get to a maiden Test double century in his first-ever outing but it wasn’t to be on Friday.

Double Century On Debut In Test Cricket

As far as scoring a double century on Test debut is concerned, a grand total of seven batters have achieved this feat over the years. Having not happened for 18 years, the rare achievement happened a couple of times within the span of a few months in 2021.

Made possible by West Indies all-rounder Kyle Mayers and New Zealand batter Devon Conway, both the left-handed batters had become the second players from their respective team to reach to a Test double ton on debut.

It is worth noting that no other country has produced two such batters thus far. New Zealand and Bangladesh, however, have been on the received end of this record twice each.

Highest Score By a Debutant In Test Cricket