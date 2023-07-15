HomeSearch

Highest Score By a Debutant In Test Cricket

Dixit Bhargav
|Published July 15, 2023

Highest Score By a Debutant In Test Cricket

Kyle Mayers raises the bat.

India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal became the 115th cricketer to score a Test century on debut in the recently concluded first Test against West Indies at the Windsor Park. Jaiswal, who is the 17th Indian batter to achieve this milestone, missed out on entering an elite list comprising highest score by a debutant in Test cricket.

Jaiswal, 21, would’ve easily made it to the list had he scored six more runs in the only innings his team batted in before securing a comprehensive victory by an innings and 141 runs.

Speaking of the overall list, India captain Rohit Sharma and veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan, one of their most successful opening pairs in ODI history, are the two Indian batters who are part of the Top 10 batters with most runs in an innings of the first Test match.

Jaiswal, who batted for as many as 387 balls, looked assured enough at one point in time to get to a maiden Test double century in his first-ever outing but it wasn’t to be on Friday.

Double Century On Debut In Test Cricket

As far as scoring a double century on Test debut is concerned, a grand total of seven batters have achieved this feat over the years. Having not happened for 18 years, the rare achievement happened a couple of times within the span of a few months in 2021.

Made possible by West Indies all-rounder Kyle Mayers and New Zealand batter Devon Conway, both the left-handed batters had become the second players from their respective team to reach to a Test double ton on debut.

It is worth noting that no other country has produced two such batters thus far. New Zealand and Bangladesh, however, have been on the received end of this record twice each.

Highest Score By a Debutant In Test Cricket

S. No.BatterRunsBallsTeamOppositionVenueYear
1Tip Foster287EnglandAustraliaSydney Cricket Ground1903
2Lawrence Row214West IndiesNew ZealandSabina Park1972
3Brendon Kuruppu201*548Sri LankaNew ZealandColombo Cricket Club Ground1987
4Matthew Sinclair214447New ZealandWest IndiesBasin Reserve1999
5Jacques Rudolph222*383South AfricaBangladeshMA Aziz Stadium2003
6Kyle Mayers210*310West IndiesBangladeshZahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium2021
7Devon Conway200347New ZealandEnglandLord’s2021
8Shikhar Dhawan187174IndiaAustraliaPCA IS Bindra Stadium2013
9Rohit Sharma177301IndiaWest IndiesEden Gardens2013
10George Headley176West IndiesEnglandKensington Oval1930

Share this article

About the author

Dixit Bhargav

Dixit Bhargav

Born and brought up in Pathankot, Dixit Bhargav is an engineering and sports management graduate who is currently into his fifth year as a Cricket Editor at The SportsRush. His first cricketing memory dates back to 2002 when former India captain Sourav Ganguly had waved his jersey at the historic Lord’s balcony. What followed for an 8-year-old was an instant adulation for both Ganguly and the sport. The optimist in him is waiting for the day when Punjab Kings will win their maiden Indian Premier League title. When not watching cricket, he is mostly found in a cinema hall watching a Punjabi movie.

Read more from Dixit Bhargav