Highest score in IPL history: Highest individual IPL scores full list

Highest score in IPL history: The SportsRush brings you the list of top-10 highest individual scores of the Indian Premier League history.

The Indian Premier League 2022 has started with a bang, we have seen some close encounters in the tournament so far. Jos Buttler scored the first century of the IPL 2022 against Mumbai Indians. After 10 league games of IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals are at the top.

We have seen some top individual performances in the history of the IPL. Brendon McCullum gave the league an astonishing start in 2008, and over the years, the level of cricket in the IPL has only gone upwards. When McCullum scored that knock, it was difficult to imagine someone breaking that record, but Chris Gayle did something unimaginable in 2013.

Highest score in IPL history

On 24 April 2013, Chris Gayle broke all sorts of records in T20 cricket. He smashed 175* against Pune Warriors at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. This is still the highest score in the history of T20 cricket. He smashed his century in just 30 balls, the fastest in the history of T20 cricket. Gayle smashed a record 17 sixes during the process.

Will Chris Gayle’s 175* ever be topped? pic.twitter.com/HhmHGZGMJ3 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) April 23, 2021

Brendon McCullum’s innings on the first day of the IPL history remain at the second position. McCullum scored 158* against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. He smashed 13 sixes in the innings and gave a fitting start to the IPL.

AB de Villiers has registered his name twice in the list of the top-10 highest individual IPL scorers. He scored 133* against Mumbai in 2015 and 129* against Gujarat Lions in 2016, playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul also have their name on the top-10 list.