Highest wicket taker in Test debut: Best bowling figures in Test match debut full list

Highest wicket taker in Test debut: The SportsRush brings you the list of best performances by the bowlers on test debut.

The 2nd test between Sri Lanka and Australia ended on day four only, courtesy of some excellent spin bowling by the Sri Lankan spinners. Sri Lanka took a lead of 190 runs in the first innings on day four, and surprisingly Australia bundled out for just 151 runs in 41 overs.

Debutant Prabath Jayasuriya was on fire in the match, and he scalped six wickets in the 2nd innings. He scalped 6 wickets in the first innings as well, and his match figures were 12-177. This is the 4th best debut performance by a bowler in the history of test cricket.

India’s Narendra Hirwani holds the record for the best spell in a match on his test debut. Hirwani made his debut in 1988 against West Indies in Chennai (then Madras), and he had a debut to remember. He scalped 16 wickets in the match by conceding just 136 runs, where he scalped 8 wickets in each innings.

Australia’s Robert Massie is at the 2nd position in the last, he also scalped 16 wickets in the match but conceded a run more than India’s Hirwani. Massie made his debut against England in 1972, and he also scalped eight wickets in both innings of the test match. He achieved this feat at the iconic The Lord’s stadium.

Frederick Martin’s spell of 12-102 comes at the third position in the list. English bowler Martin made his debut against Australia in 1890 at London’s Oval stadium, and he scalped 6 wickets in both innings to achieve the milestone. Prabath Jayasuriya’s latest spell is at the 4th position in the list.

Australia’s spinner Jason Krejza made his test debut in 2008 against India, and he took full advantage of the subcontinent conditions. He scalped 12 wickets in the match and made his name on his debut.