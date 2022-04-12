Highest winning percentage in IPL: Captain with highest winning percentage in IPL

Highest winning percentage in IPL: The SportsRush brings you the list of top IPL captains on their winning percentage.

Indian Premier League 2022 is up and running, and we have seen some really close encounters in the tournament so far. There are quite a few new captains in this season of the IPL.

MS Dhoni surprised everyone by leaving the captaincy just before the tournament, and Ravindra Jadeja was named the new captain of Chennai Super Kings. Faf du Plessis is the new captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore after the resignation of Virat Kohli last season.

Rohit Sharma, who is the most successful IPL captain has lost all four games of the tournament so far. Ravindra Jadeja also has a below-par start to his captaincy career. Faf, who is captaining an IPL side for the first time has done great so far.

Highest winning percentage in IPL (minimum 10 matches)

MS Dhoni is the most successful captain in terms of the winning percentage. Dhoni has won 121 games out of 204 as captain, and he has a winning percentage of 59.60. He has captained Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiants in his IPL tenure.

Interestingly, Steve Smith is at the 2nd position with a winning percentage of 59.62. He has won 25 out of 43 games as captain, and he has led Pune Warriors India, Rising Pune Supergiants and Rajasthan Royals.

Rohit Sharma is the most successful captain in terms of the trophies won, but he is at the fourth position in the winning percentage list. Cameron White is a surprise name in the top-5 with a winning percentage of 58.33.

It is worth noting that Kieron Pollard has the highest winning percentage of 66.66 as captain, but he has captained in just six games and that’s why he is not considered in the list.