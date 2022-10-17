Hobart Cricket Ground weather: Blundstone Arena weather forecast for today World Cup matches

Hobart Cricket Ground weather: The SportsRush brings you the weather report of Blundstone Arena for T20 World Cup matches.

Hobart’s Blundstone Arena is hosting a couple of matches of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 today. West Indies is up against Scotland in the first match of the day, whereas the 2nd match of the day will be played between Zimbabwe and Ireland.

In the first match, West Indies opted to bowl first, but the batters of the Scottish side were on the song. The duo of George Munsey and Michael Jones were in great form, and the team’s score was 52-0 after the end of 5.3 overs. Things were looking good for the Scottish side, but rain interrupted the match.

The match was halted for around 45 minutes, and the bowlers of the West Indies took control of the match after the break. Till the end of the 12th over, Scotland were reduced to 87-3. There is one more game after this in Hobart, and the weather will again be looked at with keen interest.

Hobart Cricket Ground weather

The weather in Hobart is a little cold at the moment, and this ground is hosting a couple of games back-to-back. In the West Indies vs Scotland match, the weather played a part, and the rain is a threat in the next hours as well.

🌧️ Rain has stopped play in the First Round Group B match between Scotland and West Indies in Hobart.#T20WorldCup | #WIvSCO | 📝 https://t.co/x9lizOqvQ0 pic.twitter.com/ATsoFt8ooS — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 17, 2022

According to Accuweather, The rain percentage in the next 2-3 hours is around 20-25%, so West Indies vs Scotland match can again get affected by rain. However, in a good news for the cricket fans, the rain should not be a threat in the 2nd match of the day. Zimbabwe and Ireland can play a full encounter.

The minimum temperature will be around 8 degrees Celcius, whereas the maximum temperature will be around 11 degrees. So, it is clear that a chilly day is awaiting the teams in Hobart. The maximum humidity will be around 61%, which is relatively pleasant.