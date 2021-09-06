How many overs in Test cricket IND vs ENG Day 5: How many overs are left in India vs England Oval Test?

How many overs in Test cricket: A quintessential fascinating Day 5 is in store for each one of us as all four results are possible today.

England and India are all in readiness for putting on display cut-throat competition on the final day of the fourth Test of the ongoing India’s tour of England for Pataudi Trophy.

England, who are chasing a record 368-run target, started exceptionally well last evening scoring 77 runs without losing a wicket in the 32 overs that were bowled in the third session.

While the pitch has been assisting the batsmen at The Oval, Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed made it a point to not do anything silly to expose other batsmen in the last two hours or so.

How many overs in Test cricket IND vs ENG Day 5?

It is worth mentioning that a total of 325.5 overs have been bowled in the first four days of this Test match. At the start of the English innings yesterday, they roughly had 126 overs to seal the chase.

Despite 32 overs were bowled by India on Day 4, only 90 overs will be allowed on Day 5. The remaining four overs will not be taken into contention as they were the overs which had to be accommodated due to a loss of overs on Day 3 due to bad light. However, despite players continuing to play till 11:18 PM (IST) yesterday, all the overs couldn’t be accommodated.

It’s roasting at the Oval .. !! This is going to be intriguing .. Will England go for these Runs ? Will India have enough fire power to get 10 wkts ?? The Draw is the favourite IMO .. but England generally don’t do boring so we are in for a classic .. #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 6, 2021

Hence, if England are to win this match, they will have to score a minimum of 3.23 runs per over to score 291 runs in 90 overs. Irrespective of the time taken, India will have to bowl at least 90 overs if they don’t manage to bundle out the hosts before that.