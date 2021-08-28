How many overs in Test cricket today IND vs ENG: How many overs are left in India vs England Leeds Test?

How many overs in Test cricket: The visitors will still have to play exceedingly well in the remaining two days to save the match.

During the third day of the third Test of the ongoing India’s tour of England in Leeds, India staged a wonderful comeback to reduce England’s deficit to 139 runs.

Having said that, the visitors will still have to play exceedingly well in the remaining two days to save the match despite having eight wickets in hand. The current situation of the match is such that domination for just a day won’t help India’s case especially after they were bundled out for 78 in the first innings.

The fourth day of this Test match will put forward a daunting challenge for senior batsmen such as Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane. With the trio not being in the best of form lately, their collective effort would be mandatory for India to take the match to the fifth day today.

Today’s play was as good as it can get with @ImRo45 @cheteshwar1 @imVkohli and Jaarvo showing great intent and grit!🤩😂😂 Keep going fellas and stop doing this Jaarvo. #IndvsEng — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 27, 2021

How many overs in Test cricket in IND vs ENG?

It is worth mentioning that a normal day of Test cricket requires 90 overs to be bowled. Assuming that there’s no interruption at all throughout the five days, a total of 450 (90 * 5) overs are to be bowled in a Test match. While the same is an ideal-case scenario, each innings break (one of the reasons why overs are deducted) in a Test match also consumes a couple of overs.

Speaking particularly about the ongoing Leeds Test, a grand total of 253 overs have been bowled across three days till now. With not even a single rain break in this match, Headingley has been the best venue in the series with respect to climate.

As far as the remaining two days are left, 180 overs should be bowled especially if the same (supportive weather) continues on Day 4 and 5 and that the match somehow manages to be played till Sunday.