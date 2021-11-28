How many overs left in IND vs NZ Day 5: What is the highest 4th innings score in Kanpur?

How many overs left in IND vs NZ: An intriguing final day of the Test match between India and New Zealand awaits us at the Green Park.

If India’s lower-order stitching not one but three (more than) 50-run partnerships wasn’t enough, New Zealand opening batter Will Young’s delayed call for a DRS further added to their woes on the fourth day of the first Test of the ongoing New Zealand’s tour of India in Kanpur.

Chasing a 284-run target, New Zealand finished the day on 4-1 in four overs before bad light forced the players to walk off the ground for the fourth time in a row.

It was on the final delivery of the third over when Young (2) had missed a Ravichandran Ashwin delivery as the ball hit him on his front pad. Given out despite too much turn on the ball, Young was right in his mind to challenge the on-field umpire’s decision but him discussing with non-striker Tom Latham for more than 15 seconds snatched that option from him.

With replays confirming that the ball would’ve comfortably missed the leg-stump, a silly mistake from Young cost him his wicket in the penultimate over of the day.

How many overs left in IND vs NZ Day 5?

As a result, New Zealand now have to score 280 runs in 90 overs with nine wickets in hands to win their first Test in India since 1988. In the general run of things, 450 overs are bowled in a complete five-day Test match. In spite of 338.4 overs been bowled in this match, Day 5 will only comprise of 90 overs as a lot of overs have been lost due to bad light.

Highest 4th innings score in Kanpur Test matches

Readers must note that the highest target chased by a visiting team in a Test match in India is 276 by West Indies in Delhi in 1987.

Talking about the highest successful Test run-chase in India is concerned, India themselves hold that record for chasing a 387-run target on the back of a match-winning 163-run partnership between Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh during England’s tour of India 2008 in Chennai.

As far as the highest fourth-innings score in Kanpur is concerned, it had come way back in 1958 when India had been bundled out for 240 while chasing a mammoth 444-run target against West Indies.