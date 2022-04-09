How many Points to qualify in IPL 2022: How many matches in IPL 2022 for each team?

Points to qualify in IPL 2022: The Indian Premier League is being played in a different format this season after the edition of two teams.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans have started the IPL 2022 on a brilliant note. The Knight Riders have won three of their four games, whereas Gujarat Titans have won all three of their games. Early wins in the tournament are necessary for any team in the tournament.

After the edition of two new teams this season, there will be 70 league games this season as compared to 56 games last season. In the eight teams format, each team used to play 14 league games. Despite adding two new teams, each franchise will still play 14 league games only.

Points to qualify in IPL 2022

A new format has been introduced this season, there are two groups of five teams each. Mumbai, Kolkata, Rajasthan, Lucknow, and Delhi are in Group A, whereas Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Punjab, and Gujarat are in Group B.

A team will play its group members and one of the teams from another group twice, whereas they will play one game each against the other four teams. So, a team will play 14 leagues games before the playoffs. The top-4 team overall will qualify for the playoffs. The format of the playoffs is the same as before.

In 2011, this same format was used after the addition of two new teams. With 14 league games, the number of points required to reach the playoffs is almost the same as before. If a team can win eight games, it will more or less fix their place in the playoffs of the tournament.

In the case of seven wins, the NRR may come into place. The Net run rate rule gets really interesting at the end of the season and almost every time, it plays a part in deciding the top-4. During the 2011 season as well, Kolkata Knight Riders finished at the 4th spot with 16 points.