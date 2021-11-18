“I absolutely deny there was any racial connotation in the naming of my dog”: Alex Hales denies all racial allegations by Azeem Rafiq on naming his dog ‘Kevin’

English batter Alex Hales has denied all the racial allegations put upon him by Azeem Rafiq on naming his dog ‘Kevin’.

Azeem Rafiq’s racism case is gaining the world’s eyebrows now. Rafeeq was speaking at the parliamentary hearing in Westminster, and he revealed a lot of instances of the past. In one of the allegations, he talks about Alex Hales. Rafiq revealed that Alex Hales named his dog ‘Kevin’ because he is black.

“It was an open secret in the England dressing room,” Rafiq said.

“Anyone who came across Gary would know that was a phrase he would use to describe people of colour.”

“It’s disgusting how much of a joke it was,” Rafiq added.

Alex Hales denies all the racial allegations

Alex Hales has denied the racial allegations on him about naming his dog ‘Kevin’. He released a statement regarding the same.

“Having heard the allegations made against me, I categorically and absolutely deny there was any racial connotation in the naming of my dog,” Hales said.

“I entirely respect and have huge sympathy for both the stance Azeem Rafiq has taken and what he has had to endure. His evidence was harrowing.”

“There is no place for racism or discrimination of any kind in cricket and I will gladly cooperate with any investigation the game’s authorities choose to hold. Neither I nor my representatives will be making any further comment on the matter.”

Spent the last 2 years banging the drum for Alex Hales to return to the England team. I questioned Morgan’s captaincy and professionalism over the exclusion. Fair play Morgs. Turns out he was bang on the money. — Adam Sutherland (@ADSutherland_) November 16, 2021

Nottinghamshire Cricket Club, the club of Alex Hales revealed that they have “commenced the appropriate internal process”.

“Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club remains totally committed to making cricket in our county, at every level, welcoming and accessible for all.”

“We have always tried to create positive and fulfilling cricketing experiences for people from a wide spectrum of backgrounds, and we will continue to do so.”

“We would encourage anyone who wishes to share concerns or discuss their experiences to come forward and speak freely.”

Azeem Rafiq’s case is gaining the world’s attention now, and there will be more repercussions ahead. He has revealed quite a few names, but the others’ statements on the same are still yet to come.