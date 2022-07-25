“I am honoured to join the RPSG family”: Lance Klusener joins Lucknow Super Giants owned Durban franchise in South Africa T20 League

Former South African all-rounder Lance Klusener has been named the head coach of Lucknow Super Giants owned Durban franchise.

South African T20 League is set to start in early 2023, and all six teams are bought by the IPL owners. The owners of the Lucknow Super Giants bought the Durban franchise in the South African T20 League, and they have announced their head coach of the same.

The RPSG group bought the Lucknow franchise in the IPL 2022 for a record price of INR 7090 Cr, and they were the highest bidders in the auction. In their first season, the team managed to qualify for the playoffs, and they did a wonderful job by finishing third in the league table.

Andy Flower was the head coach of the side, and Gautam Gambhir was the mentor. Both of them worked along quite well, and the leadership of KL Rahul also improved in the tournament. After a successful first season in the IPL, the side is aiming for a successful start in South Africa as well.

Lance Klusener joins Lucknow Super Giants owned Durban franchise

Lucknow Super Giants have announced the former South African all-rounder Lance Klusener as the head coach of the Durban franchise in the upcoming South African T20 League starting in 2023. Klusener has expressed his delight on joining the side as head coach.

“I am honoured to join the RPSG family. This is a new challenge for me. It makes me very proud. I am looking forward to meet the team,” Lance Klusener said.

RPSG signs Lance Klusener as the Head Coach for its Durban Franchise for the Cricket South Africa’s T20 League Lance Klusener “ Iam honoured to join the RPSG family. This is a new challenge for me. It makes me very proud. I am looking forward to meet the team.”@rpsggroup — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) July 25, 2022

Klusener recently joined Zimbabwe’s national side as their batting coach after a long stint with the Afghanistan side as their head coach. The Afghan side thrived under the coaching of Klusener, and the Durban side would want to do the same under his coaching.

Klusener was famous for his aggressive batting and his deceiving medium-pace bowling. His international career lasted for right years i.e. from 1996-2004, whereas he continued playing the domestic formats till 2010.