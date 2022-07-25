Cricket

“I am honoured to join the RPSG family”: Lance Klusener joins Lucknow Super Giants owned Durban franchise in South Africa T20 League

Former South African all-rounder Lance Klusener has been named the head coach of Lucknow Super Giants owned Durban franchise.
Rishikesh Sharma

