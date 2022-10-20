“I can tell the world we are here”: CP Rizwan elated after UAE beat Namibia to register maiden T20 World Cup win

UAE captain CP Rizwan was delighted over the team’s first-ever World Cup win in the T20 World Cup 2022 against Namibia.

When Namibia defeated Sri Lanka in their first match, everyone expected them to qualify for the Super-12 stage of the tournament. However, nothing is fixed in cricket and UAE stung a surprise win over Namibia to knock them out of the tournament.

UAE won the toss and opted to bat first, where they managed to score 141-8 runs in the 1st innings. The team struggled throughout the innings, but Muhammad Waseem, CP Rizwan and Basil Hameed powered them to a fighting total at the end. The bowlers of the side did the rest.

Namibia were never in the chase, but they tried to make their way in the end. However, they managed to score just 141-8 and lost the match by 7 runs. David Wiese’s face at the end was enough to show the feelings in Nambia’s camp. With UAE’s win, Netherlands qualified for the Super-12 stage.

CP Rizwan elated over UAE maiden World Cup win

This is UAE’s first-ever win-win in a World Cup match, and captain CP Rizwan has delighted on the same. He said that it is a great moment for UAE cricket, and he thanked everyone in the management for the same. Rizwan also announced to the world that the UAE team is finally here.

A great moment for UAE cricket. I would like to thank our coach and the management. We had been doing well in patches, but today everything clicked together,” CP Rizwan said in the post-match conference.

“This win is really big for UAE cricket, it can tell the world that we are here!.”

Muhammed Waseem, who won the Man of the Match also said that he is very happy about being a part of this historic occasion for the side. Waseem insists that they had a chance of winning the last couple of games as well, but the team is delighted over this occasion as well.

“The previous two games also we were in winning positions, we could have won them. Very happy to have won a World Cup game for the first time,” Waseem said.