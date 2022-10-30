“I don’t even want to think about it”: Moeen Ali admits having flashbacks of Ashes 2017-18 on every ground during ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Moeen Ali is the leading spin all-rounder of the English team in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, and he is also the vice-captain of the side. Ali was also a part of the English squad that travelled to Australia in Ashes 2017-18, where they were hammered by the Australian team in their home conditions. Ali also struggled a lot on that tour.

Moeen Ali has now retired from test cricket, and he is an inseparable part of the English white-ball sides. He recently led the English team to a T20I series win against Pakistan in Pakistan. In the ongoing T20 World Cup, England have 3 points in 3 matches, and the rest of the games are going to be really important for them.

England lost their match against Ireland by 5 runs, and Ali was the only batter in the English team who tried to attack the Irish bowlers. Ali is currently battling with the memories of the Ashes 2017-18, and he said that he wants to forget about that tour as soon as possible.

Moeen Ali admits having flashbacks of Ashes 2017-18

English all-rounder Moeen Ali has admitted that he still gets flashbacks of the Ashes 2017-18 campaign on the grounds he has been playing in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. He said that the tour is going on in the back of his mind, and he does not even want to think about it as it was a disastrous tour for him.

Moeen said that apart from personal things, the English team overall has also not done well in the Australian conditions, and they would want to improve it this time around.

“I think about that Ashes series and about every ground we go to now, obviously the Test grounds we played at,” Moeen Ali said.

“And I think, ‘this is where this happened and this is where this happened, and actually I shouldn’t have played that game because I had this problem’.”

“It’s almost parked in the back of my mind. It was a disaster of a tour and I don’t even want to think about it.”

England lost the Ashes 2017-18 by 4-0 against Australia, where Australia won two of the matches by an innings. Ali was the leading spinner of the English side, and he managed to scalp just 5 wickets in the series and had an average of 115.00. In batting, Ali could not score a single half-century in the series.