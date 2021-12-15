“I don’t think I’m allowed to play”: Tymal Mills to miss next Perth Scorchers BBL 2021-22 game against Hobart Hurricanes

BBL 2021-22: English pacer Tymal Mills will miss the next Perth Scorchers home game due to Western Australia border restrictions.

Perth Scorchers have been cruising in the ongoing Big Bash League so far. They have won all three of their games in the tournament, and are at the top of the table. After winning their initial two games, Perth welcomed Mitch Marsh, Tymal Mills, and Josh Inglis for their third game.

They smashed the Hurricanes at their home by 53 runs and continued their domination. The duo of Mitchell Marsh and Tymal Mills had a massive impact on the game. Marsh scored his first BBL century, for which he took just 60 balls and smashed five sixes. Tymal Mills scalped three wickets in bowling by conceding just 23 runs. Perth Scorchers will play their next game on 20 December against the Hurricanes at their home turf in Perth.

BBL 2021-22: Tymal Mills to miss next Perth Scorchers game

After a terrific performance against Hobart, Mills will be forced to miss the next game. Mills arrived in Australia last week from Abu Dhabi, but Western Australia needs a mandatory 14 days hotel quarantine for overseas travelers. They have also closed their border to every Aussie state, apart from Tasmania.

“I don’t think I’m allowed to play the next game because I’m not allowed into WA so I’ll come out and somebody else will come back in,” Mills said.

“We’ve got a strong squad, we’ve got some really good players on the bench as well, some guys are going to come in and out.

“I’ll just go with the flow, go to where I’m told to go, stay where I’m told to stay and bowl when I’m told to bowl.”

From the World Cup to the @VitalityBlast, or any league around the world… TYMAL. MILLS. TAKES. WICKETS. ☄️ A W in just his second ball for @ScorchersBBL. 👏pic.twitter.com/Ke56OFYyBk — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) December 14, 2021

Tymal got injured during the WC after taking seven wickets, but he bowled in the Abu Dhabi T10 League. Mills had a brilliant summer in England, which earned him a place in England’s T20 WC squad. He scalped 17 wickets in the T20 Blast, whereas he had a decent run in the Hundred.

Perth Scorchers have the option of bringing back Matthew Kelly in the side, who has been impressive this season. Mills will link up with the squad again after Perth’s game against Hobart Hurricanes.