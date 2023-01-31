“I haven’t seen anyone as lost as Pandya in my life”: Virat Kohli once recalled how Hardik Pandya has absolutely no control over his tongue

Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya are two of the most important players in the Indian cricket setup at the moment. Both of them are flamboyant personalities and are famous for their aggressive nature. There is one more thing in common between them, they are married to celebrities.

It is well known that both Hardik and Kohli loves to party, but their song selection is quite different. Kohli has revealed in interviews that he loves grooving to Punjabi music, whereas Pandya is someone who enjoys dancing to English beats despite not knowing the lyrics.

In 2017, Virat Kohli appeared on the show Breakfast with Champions where he talked with the host Gaurav Kapoor. Kohli earlier revealed that the song choice of Hardik Pandya irritates everyone in the squad. However, he also called Pandya as one of the most entertaining players on the side.

Virat Kohli once recalled how Hardik Pandya has absolutely no control over his tongue

Virat Kohli insisted that Pandya has absolutely no control over his tongue, and he does not even think before speaking anything. He revealed that once Pandya took the name of Ashwin wrong without even realizing it. Kohli later said that Pandya is a great guy by heart and is the most lost player.

“Pandya is one of the entertaining members in the team. But, I haven’t seen anyone as lost as Pandya in my life,” Kohli said on Breakfast with Champions.

“Pandya doesn’t think before speaking. Once he wanted to take Ash’s [Ravichandran Ashwin] name but he ended up saying – ‘Ravikashyap Ashwin kya bowling karta hai yar‘ [What a bowler Ravikashyap Ashwin is]. He is very good at heart but he doesn’t have any control over his tongue.”

Pandya is currently the leader of the Indian T20I side in the absence of senior players of the side. Kohli has been in amazing form in the ODIs where he completed his 46th ODI century recently, but he is out of T20Is at the moment.