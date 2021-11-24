Kanpur cricket stadium Test records: Who has scored most runs and picked most wickets in test matches at the Green Park?

Kanpur cricket stadium Test records: Kanpur’s Green Park is set to host the first test match between India and New Zealand.

India will face New Zealand in the first test of the two-game series on 25 November 2021 at Kanpur. This series is a part of the World Test Championship, so both teams would want to get a win here. Both teams are missing some of their key players in this game.

The Blackcaps have not won a game in Indian since 1988, whereas they are still waiting for their first series win. However, they defeated India in the last Bilateral series and the WTC final too. India’s record at home is excellent, and they have not lost a series at home since 2012.

Kanpur cricket stadium Test records

Kanpur’s Green Park is hosting a test game after a long wait of five years. Interestingly, the last game was also played between India and New Zealand only. Team India won the game by 197 runs and stamped their authority. The spinners dominated in that game, where Ashwin and Jadeja combined for 16 wickets. India last lost a test game here at Kanpur in 1983 against the West Indies.

Gundappa Viswanath has scored the most runs on this ground, whereas Sunil Gavaskar is at the second position. The top-order players have generally batted well on this very ground. Kanpur’s wicket offers a good bounce in the initial overs. In the current Indian setup, Cheteshwar Pujara has scored 140 runs in the only game he has played here on this ground. India’s head-coach Rahul Dravid has scored 351 runs at an average of 51.00 in Kanpur.

Top-5 highest run-scorers at Kanpur

Batsman Runs Average 100s Gundappa Vishwanath 776 86.22 3 Sunil Gavaskar 629 44.92 1 Mohammad Azharuddin 543 181.00 3 Kapil Dev 430 47.77 2 Dilip Vengsarkar 422 46.88 1

Spinners have dominated on this Kanpur’s track, four out of top-5 wicket-takers are spinners here. Interestingly, Kapil Dev is the highest wicket-taker on this ground, but he has played the most games too. Anil Kumble has scalped 21 wickets in three games, whereas Harbhajan has scalped 20 wickets in four. In the current set-up, Ashwin has scalped 10 wickets in his only game.

Top-5 highest wicket-takers at Kanpur

Bowler Matches Wickets BBI Kapil Dev 7 25 6/63 Anil Kumble 3 21 6/67 Harbhajan Singh 4 20 4/44 Subhash Gupte 3 19 9/102 Jasubhai Patel 1 14 9/69

Kanpur is moving into winters, and the pacers can certainly dominate on day one. But as the match will progress, the spinners will have their say in the game.