“I idolised Rahul Dravid growing up”: Teague Wyllie, Sheffield Shield’s youngest centurion since Ricky Ponting, venerates Rahul Dravid and Kane Williamson

Teague Wyllie has said that he idolises Rahul Dravid and that playing test cricket is his ultimate aim as he wants to stay at the crease as long as possible.

Western Australia defeated New South Wales by 8 wickets and started their Sheffield Shield season on a brilliant note. The defending champions were at their best in the match, but young batter Teague Wyllie took all the highlights.

18-year-old batter Wyllie scored his maiden Sheffield Shield century in just his 3rd match, and he became the youngest batter since Ricky Ponting in 1992-93 to achieve the milestone. He scored 104 runs with the help of 15 boundaries to reach the milestone at the WACA in Perth.

The pitch at the WACA was heaven for the bowlers and apart from Wyllie, every other batter struggled to make any kind of impact. In the end, the defending champions earned a brilliant victory at their home venue.

Teague Wyllie venerates Rahul Dravid and Kane Williamson

Teague Wyllie’s mild celebration after scoring his maiden Shield century was talked about a lot. He said that he is not a fan of taking the helmet off as he does not want to take attention. He adds that scoring the century does not complete his job, and he just wants to get going.

“A lot of the lads take the mickey out of me for not taking the helmet off but I just don’t like the attention from it,” Teague Wyllie said as per ESPNCricinfo.

Wyllie said that he idolizes Indian legend Rahul Dravid and that playing test cricket is his ultimate goal. He said that Dravid values his wicket more than anyone else, and he tries to model his game according to him and take his value of staying at the wicket as long as possible. Wyllie also mentioned the name of Kane Williamson.

“Test cricket is the goal and I believe it is the pinnacle when it comes to cricket, I’ve always loved batting for a long period of time,” Wyllie added.

“I idolized Rahul Dravid growing up. He values his wicket more than anyone. Growing up I modelled my game on him a bit when it comes to valuing his wicket and batting for long periods. Kane Williamson is another who I try to learn a lot from.”