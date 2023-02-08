“I know you guys hate me and I like that”: When Virat Kohli blasted on Australian players after scoring Test century at MCG during Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2014-15

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2014 was the series when Virat Kohli announced to the world that he won’t be intrigued by the sledging of Australian players but will give them a reply on their faces. The former Indian captain proved his very class in the 3rd Test of the series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

India lost the initial tests of the series, and they were expected to be dominated again in the 3rd Test when Australia scored 530 runs in the 1st innings courtesy of a 192-run knock from Steve Smith. However, the Indian team also batted really well where they managed to score 465 runs.

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane added 262 runs for the 4th wicket and both of them scored their respective centuries. Kohli played a fine knock of 169 runs in 272 balls, and he had a heated battle with Mitchell Johnson on the field, who was going all out on the Indian batters. However, Kohli did not back down, and he was all over Johnson as well.

Virat Kohli blasted on Australian players after scoring Test century at MCG

In the press conference, Kohli was clear that he will not back out against the Australian sledging. He was strong in his words when he said that he won’t mind having chats with Australian players on the field. Kohli clearly indicated that he won’t be respecting the players who are disrespecting him.

“They were calling me a spoilt brat,” Kohli had told reporters.

“I said: ‘Maybe that’s the way I am – I know you guys hate me and I like that.’”

On one instance, Johnson threw the ball towards Kohli in order to run him out, but it was an impossible chance and Johnson did not even try to hit at the wickets. The Indian batter said that the senior players should send the right message.

“I was really annoyed with him hitting me with the ball, and I told him that’s not on. Try and hit the stumps next time, not my body. You have got to send the right message across,” Kohli added.

The MCG Test ended in a draw, and Kohli scored a half-century in the 2nd innings as well. Australia’s Ryan Harris won the Man of the Match award for scoring 74 runs and picking 6 wickets in the match.