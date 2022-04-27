“I think he is the right guy to lead the Test team”: Yuvraj Singh backs Rishabh Pant to become India Test captain in the future

Former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has backed wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant to be the next test captain of India in the future.

When Virat Kohli, left the test captaincy in South Africa, it was a bit of a tough pill to swallow. The Indian test team has grown leaps and bounds under the leadership of Virat in test format, and that decision raised a lot of eyebrows.

Rohit Sharma has been made the new test captain of the side, but he is 34 years of age, and it is certain that he is not the long-term captain. There have been multiple calls in the past to make Rishabh Pant the new captain of the side. Yuvraj Singh has also joined the same bandwagon.

Rishabh Pant is currently leading the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022, where he has also led the Delhi Ranji team in the past as well.

Yuvraj Singh backs Rishabh Pant to be India’s Test captain

In a recent interview with the brand new channel Sports18, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has backed Rishabh Pant to be the captain of the test side. Yuvraj said that keepers are always a good choice, and just like MS Dhoni, the team should give Rishabh Pant a chance.

“You must get someone ready. Like Mahi became captain out of nowhere but they made him, right! Then he evolved. Keeper is always a good thinker because he always has the best view on the ground,” Yuvraj Singh said on the show ‘Home of Heros’ on Sports18.

Yuvraj Singh said that Pant should be made the captain, and there should be no expectations of miracles from him for the next six months or a year. He asked BCCI to back a young captain for the future. Yuvraj insists that Rishabh Pant is maturing with time, and he is the right guy to lead the team.

“I was immature at that age, Virat (Kohli) was immature when he was captain at that age. But he (Pant) is maturing with time. I don’t know how the support staff think about it, but I think he is the right guy to lead the Test team,” Yuvraj added.

Yuvraj Singh hailed Rishabh Pant and said that he can be the future legend of the game. He said that Rishabh Pant already has four test centuries and he is ready for the job.

“You already have four Test hundreds and you can do that. In terms of best wicket-keeper batsman, I see Rishabh could be the future legend,” Yuvraj Singh concluded.