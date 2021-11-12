“I think it’s high time, it’ll just make women’s cricket better in India”: Top Indian Female cricketers like Smriti, Jemimah and Harmanpreet asks for Women’s IPL

Women’s IPL: Harmanpreet, Smriti, and Jemimah are playing in WBBL 07, and they have expressed their opinion on Women’s IPL.

Indian Premier League has been breaking financial records year after year. For IPL 2022, BCCI announced that there will be two new teams added, and the response to it shook the world.

However, BCCI has been heavily criticized for not starting a full-fledged Women’s IPL. There is a Women’s T20 Challenge, but it is way too short to be called a tournament. BCCI postponed the 2021 edition of the Women’s T20 Challenge, and there is no guarantee of hosting those games as well.

Top Indian Women Cricketers call for Women’s IPL

Women’s Big Bash season 7 is being played in Australia, and it is undoubtedly the biggest Women’s cricket league. In WBBL 07, a record number of Indian cricketers are playing. Smriti and Deepti are playing for the Thunder, whereas Harman and Jemimah are representing the Renegades. Poonam Yadav represents Brisbane Heat, whereas Ghosh plays for the Hurricanes. Shafali Verma and Radha Yadav are playing for the Sydney Sixers.

Harmanpreet Kaur has been brilliant in the tournament so far for the Renegades. She has scored 309 runs at an average of 61.80, whereas he has scalped 12 wickets with the ball. She has also hoped for playing in Women’s IPL soon.

“I hope we will also get a platform like that,” Kaur said.

“We have so many young players, if we get that platform it will be really good for us.”

Watching Harmanpreet Kaur bat is extremely enjoyable! She’s our @WeberBBQAusNZ Player of the Match #WBBL07 pic.twitter.com/TBpdINXFYy — Weber Women’s Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 6, 2021

Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana are also performing well in the WBBL, and they have also backed Harman’s point.

“I know the pressure of playing in front of a crowd, under lights, televised on TV … as a young kid these things are so new for us,” Jemimah said.

“But if a youngster goes in the women’s IPL and (is exposed) to all those things, then gets selected for India, she’ll be in a familiar place and it’ll be easier for her to go and express herself.”

“I think it’s high time, it’ll just make women’s cricket better in India.”

Smriti Mandhana said, “(A women’s IPL) is the next step.”

“Having an eight-team IPL or however many teams, it’ll add a lot of depth.