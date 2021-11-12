Cricket

“I think it’s high time, it’ll just make women’s cricket better in India”: Top Indian Female cricketers like Smriti, Jemimah and Harmanpreet asks for Women’s IPL

Women's IPL: Harmanpreet, Smriti, and Jemimah are playing in WBBL 07, and they have expressed their opinion on Women's IPL.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
Australia vs New Zealand T20 Head to Head Records | AUS vs NZ T20I Stats | Dubai T20I
Next Article
“The targeting and negative publicity have worsened Ben Simmons’ mental health”: LeBron James’ agent, Rich Paul, defends the Sixers star amidst hold-out
Cricket Latest News
Women's IPL: Harmanpreet, Smriti, and Jemimah are playing in WBBL 07, and they have expressed their opinion on Women's IPL.
“I think it’s high time, it’ll just make women’s cricket better in India”: Top Indian Female cricketers like Smriti, Jemimah and Harmanpreet asks for Women’s IPL

Women’s IPL: Harmanpreet, Smriti, and Jemimah are playing in WBBL 07, and they have expressed…