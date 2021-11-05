“I think the time has come”: DJ Bravo confirms international retirement after the ICC T20 World Cup 2021

West Indies all-rounder DJ Bravo has confirmed that he will retire from international cricket after the ongoing T20 World Cup.

West Indies cricket team collected their old band of T20 superstars together for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. However, the plan didn’t work and the defeat against Sri Lanka knocked them out of the tournament. The defending champions have managed to win just one of their four Super-12 games till now.

With the tournament just being a formality now, all-rounder DJ Bravo has announced his retirement from international cricket. He came back from retirement in 2019 to help his side in the 2021 T20 World Cup. Bravo has played in all the T20 World Cups and has won it a couple of times as well (2012 and 2016).

DJ Bravo confirms international retirement

After the game against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi, DJ Bravo confirmed the news. “I think the time has come,” Bravo said.

“I’ve had a very good career. To represent the West Indies for 18 years, had some ups and downs, but as I look back at it I’m very grateful to represent the region and the Caribbean people for so long.”

“To win three ICC trophies, two with my captain [Daren Sammy] on the left here.”

Dwayne Bravo has confirmed he will retire at the end of the #T20WorldCup What a legend, what a player. Thank you for the entertainment @DJBravo47 🙌 — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) November 4, 2021



Bravo believes that the West Indies has so much potential for white-ball cricket, and the youngsters should take the baton now.

“For me now I want to try and pass on whatever experience and information I have with the younger players,” he said.

“I think in the white-ball formats West Indies cricket have a bright future and it’s important for us to keep supporting the guys and keep encouraging them.”

“It wasn’t the World Cup we expected, it wasn’t the World Cup we wanted as players.”

Dwayne Bravo T20I records

Bravo has retired from international cricket, but he will continue playing the T20 leagues around. He has scalped 78 T20I wickets, whereas he has scored 1245 runs with the bat. In T20 cricket. Bravo is the highest wicket-taker in the world with 553 wickets under his belt.