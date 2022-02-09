“I think they deserve better”: Nasser Hussain laments over James Anderson and Stuart Broad’s exclusion from England Test squad for West Indies tour

Nasser Hussain laments over James Anderson and Stuart Broad’s exclusion from England’s 16-member squad for West Indies tour.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have announced a 16-member England Test squad for the tour of West Indies set to commence from March 8.

Taking strict measures, the board has dropped their experienced fast bowling duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad, who are part of the eight overall omitted players from England’s Ashes series squad, which they lost 0-4 Down Under.

Speaking on the veteran duo’s exclusion from the squad, Andrew Strauss, England’s newly appointed interim head coach has explicably stated that their omission, by no means indicated the end of the road of their careers.

“In respect of James Anderson and Stuart Broad, I want to emphasize this does not mean the end for them as England players. We feel that it is important to look at some exciting new bowling potential and give some added responsibility to other players who have featured previously”, Strauss stated.

“No one doubts the quality and experience that James and Stuart bring to the England set-up. It will be up to the new managing director and permanent head coach to decide on whether they will be involved this summer and beyond,” he further added.

Nasser Hussain laments over James Anderson and Stuart Broad’s exclusion

Meanwhile, former England skipper Naseer Hussain has expressed his disappointment on the same, exclaiming that he ‘really feels’ for the two veteran pacers given that they are nearing the peak of their respective careers, and a huge gap between series might not be suitable for their longevity.

“It’s not easy at their age to suddenly have a massive gap (between series), and I really feel for Broad and Anderson. I think they deserved a little bit better. The toil, and the pain, the sweat, the hours at the gym, to get to where they are, to get back to fitness after carrying injuries; they know they’ve not got long left, they know it might be a matter of months, a year maybe, and they would want to play every Cricket possible to make sure that they are there right at the end of their careers saying ‘I got as much out of myself as I possibly could’. I hope this isn’t the end, because I think they deserve better,” remarked Hussain during an interaction with Sky Sports.

🗣️ “I hope this isn’t the end because I think they deserve better” Nasser Hussain gives his thoughts on Broad and Anderson being left out of the squad for the West Indies test 🤔 pic.twitter.com/iAubMETtl4 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) February 9, 2022

England are scheduled to play a three-match Test series against the Windies beginning March 8. James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler are some of the notable omissions from the squad.

England Test squad for WI tour: Joe Root (c), Jonathan Bairstow, Zak Crawley, Matthew Fisher, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.