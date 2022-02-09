Cricket

“I think they deserve better”: Nasser Hussain laments over James Anderson and Stuart Broad’s exclusion from England Test squad for West Indies tour

"I think they deserve better": Nasser Hussain laments over James Anderson and Stuart Broad's exclusion from England Test squad for West Indies tour
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
Australian players IPL 2022 availability: How many IPL 2022 matches will Australian players miss?
Next Article
“LeBron James put a forearm on me and he’s strong as sh*t”: Desmond Bane describes his ‘Welcome to the NBA’ moment was getting ‘bullied’ by the Lakers superstar
Cricket Latest News
"Not a permanent thing": Rohit Sharma confirms Shikhar Dhawan will replace Rishabh Pant as his opening partner in 3rd ODI
“Not a permanent thing”: Rohit Sharma confirms Shikhar Dhawan will replace Rishabh Pant as his opening partner in 3rd ODI

Shikhar Dhawan will replace Rishabh Pant: The Indian captain talked about their unique opening combination…