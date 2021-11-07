“I was just having some fun today”: Chris Gayle confirms that he hasn’t retired yet from International cricket

The Universe Boss Chris Gayle has a habit of having fun with the fans and he has taken yet another U-Turn on his cricket retirement.

Chris Gayle, the Universe Boss, has yet another surprise in his belt for the fans. West Indies faced Australia in their last league game of the ICC T20 World Cup, which they lost. Before the start of the game, DJ Bravo announced his retirement, but there was so such call from Gayle’s side.

However, the official social media handles of West Indies did say that both DJ Bravo and Gayle are playing their last T20I game. Chris Gayle opened the innings, but when he got out, he greeted everyone in such a way that he has retired. All the teammates were on their feet, whereas the Aussie team also gave him a guard of honour at the end of the game.

While bowling, he took Mitch Marsh’s wicket on his last ball, and there were mad celebrations. Gayle hugged Marsh back, whereas Commentators also announced his last wicket.

Chris Gayle thanks Mitch Marsh for his final T20 International wicket 😂 #t20worldcup2021 pic.twitter.com/aGPKO8m8Si — Steve Allen (@ScubaStv) November 6, 2021

Chris Gayle on his retirement

After the game, Gayle did a Facebook live with ICC. He took another U-Turn and revealed that he has not retired yet. This is not the first time from Chris Gayle, he did the same thing against India in 2019 where the whole Indian team gave him a farewell.

Gayle has revealed that he wants to play his farewell game at his home ground Sabina Park in Jamaica.

“It’s been a phenomenal career,” Gayle said.

“I didn’t announce any retirement but [if] they actually give me one game in Jamaica to go in front of my home crowd, then I can say ‘hey guys, thank you so much.”

The Boss confirmed that he was just having some fun as this will be his last world cup game (who knows though).

“I was just having some fun today,” he said.

“Put everything that happened aside. I was just interacting with the fans in the stand and just having some fun seeing as it’s going to be my last World Cup game.”

Twitter Reactions

However, after the game, Cricket Fans did give him a farewell on Twitter. But, the Universe Boss has not retired yet.

Chris Gayle Bidding Farewell 🥺❤️ You will be missed Universe Boss 💫 pic.twitter.com/940hf9dBq3 — Troll RCB Haters (@Troll_RCBHaters) November 6, 2021

One of the greatest T20I players of all time! Congratulations on a wonderful career @henrygayle . You inspired a new generation of players all around the world, go well Universe Boss 👏 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) November 6, 2021

oh christ gayle, how cricket will miss you </3 pic.twitter.com/MxSqabQgce — poorvika.🇦🇫 (@PoorvikaKumar) November 6, 2021

Thank you Christopher Henry Gayle ! pic.twitter.com/Y3AviL4L6G — America Rashid Khan Fans Club 🇦🇫 (@RajRjoffl) November 6, 2021

Universe Boss T20 Records

Gayle is a T20 phenomenon, the records he has achieved are almost un-reachable. He has scored the most runs in T20s (14,321), whereas he also has the highest individual score (175*). He has also scalped 83 wickets in bowling.

However, he has struggled with form in recent times. In 2021, he has scored just 272 runs at 15.11 in 21 games, whereas his S/R has been 112.40.