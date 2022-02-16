Cricket

“I was thinking to myself ‘Oh god, I’d love to do that'”: Ashton Agar draws inspiration from rapper Loyle Carner to be confident in cricket

Ashton Agar has been selected in Australia's test team for the Pakistan tour, and he got his mojo back courtesy of rapper Loyle Carner.
Rishikesh Sharma

