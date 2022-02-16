“I was thinking to myself ‘Oh god, I’d love to do that'”: Ashton Agar draws inspiration from rapper Loyle Carner to be confident in cricket

Ashton Agar has been selected in Australia’s test team for the Pakistan tour, and he got his mojo back courtesy of rapper Loyle Carner.

The Australian team surprised everyone by sending Ashton Agar to open the innings alongside Ben McDermott in the third T20I against Sri Lanka. Although, he could not score big, but he had a brilliant spell with the ball. Agar was brilliant in the BBL 11 for Perth Scorchers will both bat and the ball.

“With the bat, we probably haven’t seen the best of him yet in international cricket,” Glenn Maxwell said after the game.

Ashton Agar, who played his last test in 2017, has been selected for the upcoming Pakistan tour. Looking at the conditions, he is in the frame to start the games as well. Agar and Mitchell Swepson are the favourite candidates to partner with Nathan Lyon in test games.

Ashton Agar draws confidence from Loyle Carner

Ashton Agar has admitted that he had self-doubts over him when he used to play earlier. Although, he got his mojo back while listening to London rapper Loyle Carner at a concert in Perth.

“He was owning the stage and it was beautiful. I thought, ‘This is so cool, he just has such great presence,’ and we’re all there to watch him,” Agar told reporters.

“I was thinking to myself ‘Oh god, I’d love to do that’. But at that moment I kind of realised I actually have the chance to do this all the time – every time I get to play cricket.”

“So I guess approaching games like that. It’s easier said than done, (but) it’s something you need to practice – being brave and just going for it, and being open to what might happen.”

This was EIGHT years ago today! 😮 Ashton Agar burst onto the international scene with 98 runs from No.11 on Test debut #OnThisDay pic.twitter.com/aZgtlui3mj — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 11, 2021

Ashton Agar insists that he is ready to perform if he gets a chance to play in the first test. He also said that he is bowling the best of his career so far.

“Certainly I’m going over there with the mindset I’m a chance to play in the first Test if the wicket presents the opportunity to play three spinners,” Agar said.

“The inner feeling within me is I’m ready for it if that comes.”

“I think it’ll be a lot more fun than any other Test I’ve played before because I just feel like I’m bowling as well as I have at the moment.”