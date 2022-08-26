“I will be flexible”: KKR new coach Chandrakant Pandit talks about managing Andre Russell and Sunil Narine in IPL

Chandrakant Pandit will be the head coach of Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023, and he will have the task to managing some star names.

Kolkata Knight Riders is one of the fan-favourite IPL teams, but they have not been able to deliver in the last few seasons. They reached the final of IPL 2021, but they could not even reach the playoffs in IPL 2022.

The Knight Riders have won two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014, both under the captaincy of Gautam Gambhir, and they are still finding a leader like him. With Brendon McCullum leaving as KKR coach, the side is set to hire a brand new coaching staff for the next season with Indian veteran Chandrakant Pandit being the head coach.

Chandrakant Pandit talks about managing Andre Russell and Sunil Narine

KKR announced veteran coach Chandrakant Pandit as their head coach for the next IPL season replacing Brendon McCullum, who is the current head coach of the English test team. Pandit is a veteran coach in the domestic circuit, and he has won Ranji Trophy on 6 occasions, with the latest one with Madhya Pradesh in 2022.

After the appointment of Pandit, there have been quite a few questions about how Pandit will be able to manage star players like Andre Russell and Sunil Narine in the IPL. He said that he will be flexible, and he knows how to handle different kinds of players. He cited a practical example for the same as well.

“I don’t know what people are talking about me, but I’ll give you an example. If my son was 10 years old and suppose I was behaving with him in a certain way until he was 14, am I going to behave with him the same way after the age of 30 when he gets married? Rather than me saying I will be flexible, everybody must understand that the approach will definitely be different because the player who has played at the highest level, I have to be different with them understanding the psyche of the individual player,” Chandrakant Pandit said to Times of India.

🚨 We have a new HEAD COACH! Welcome to the Knight Riders Family, Chandrakant Pandit 💜👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Eofkz1zk6a — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) August 17, 2022

The KKR fans would Pandit to repeat the heroics of the domestic circuit in IPL as well.