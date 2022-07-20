Cricket

“I would be a little careful of the number of bilateral splits”: Ravi Shastri calls for fewer bilateral T20Is and backs franchise cricket

Ravi Shastri has said that the number of bilateral T20Is should be limited as franchise cricket can cover the T20 format of the game.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
In a viral clip, Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry indulge in a battle of hoops on daughter Riley's 10th birthday
Next Article
SEN TenZ explains how bullet tracer affects spray patterns on Phantom and Vandal in Valorant
Cricket Latest News
Babar Azam has applauded the knock of opener Abdullah Shafique in the historic win against Sri Lanka in Galle.
“He is showing a lot of class”: Babar Azam lauds the performance of Abdullah Shafique after a historic Galle test win

Babar Azam has applauded the knock of opener Abdullah Shafique in the historic win against…