“I would be a little careful of the number of bilateral splits”: Ravi Shastri calls for fewer bilateral T20Is and backs franchise cricket

Ravi Shastri has said that the number of bilateral T20Is should be limited as franchise cricket can cover the T20 format of the game.

The retirement of Ben Stokes has ignited the topic of the busy schedule of the cricketers. England played their last ODI against India on Sunday, and the next series against South Africa started on Tuesday itself. Stokes said that the players are not machines, and he has been getting a lot of support for his statement.

“We’re not cars where you can fill us up with petrol. It does all add up, it does have an effect on you,” Ben Stokes said to Sky Sports after the 1st ODI against South Africa.

Ravi Shastri calls for fewer bilateral T20Is

Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri featured on the Vaughany and Tuffers Podcast, where he said that the bilateral T20Is should be limited and the focus should be on franchise cricket. He insists that the players are already playing quality cricket in the leagues, and when they meet directly in the world cup, it increases the flavour of the tournament.

“I would be a little careful of the number of bilateral splits, especially in T20 cricket. There’s a lot of franchise cricket which can be encouraged, whichever country it’s in – India, West Indies, or Pakistan,” Ravi Shastri said.

“You play less bilaterals and then you get together for the World Cups. So, the emphasis on ICC World Cup events becomes paramount.”

The South Africa team recently pulled out of the ODI series to participate in their T20 league. This withdrawal will affect their direct qualification for the World Cup too, but they still decided to take the step. It is clear that franchise cricket will soon take the majority of the spots in the FTP.

Shastri also proposed a 2-tier system to save test cricket. He said that there should be competitive cricket and the top six teams should be one tier-1 and the other teams should be in tier-2. There should be relegations and promotions based on the performances.

“I think two tiers are needed, otherwise Test cricket will die in 10 years’ time. You need six teams at the top, and then six teams in the second and then you qualify,” Ravi Shastri said.