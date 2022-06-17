“I would have probably completed my hundred”: Rishabh Pant blames Chesteshwar Pujara’s comments for his missed century in Sydney against Australia

In the series “Bandon mein tha Dum”, Rishabh Pant has revealed how he missed his century at the Sydney Cricket Ground against Australia.

The 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar trophy between Australia and India was one of the most historic ones in the history of test cricket. India lost the first test in a bizarre way, and despite the absence of Virat Kohli and injuries to their key players throughout, they managed to win the series at the end.

The 3rd test between both teams at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney was one of the most iconic ones. India drew that match, but that draw was as sweet as a win. Hanuma Vihari batted with a torn hamstring and his unbeaten partnership with R Ashwin on day 5 was a thing to applaud.

At one stage, when Rishabh Pant was batting with all guns blazing, it was looking like India can even win the game in a unlikely manner, but the things turned when he got out on 97 runs.

Rishabh Pant blames Chesteshwar Pujara for his missed century at SCG

The whole nation’s heart broke when Rishabh Pant went out on 97 runs in the Sydney test. He was smashing the bowlers throughout the innings, and he lost his wicket against Nathan Lyon doing the same thing.

In the series “Bandon mein tha Dum”, Rishabh Pant revealed how Cheteshwar Pujara’s comment played a part in him missing out on his hundred. Pant said that Pujara asked him to play carefully, and it disturbed his concentration.

“‘Rishabh…try to stick. You can work in singles, and doubles too. You don’t have to hit a boundary’,” Pant recalled Pujara’s message.

“I got a little angry that they put me in this double-minded state. Because I like it when I’m very clear in my plans that this is what I want to do. In my mind the only thing at that time was ‘damn, what just happened?’ Because if I reached 100 there, it would have been one of my best.”

Rishabh Pant in Australia: 🔟 innings

🏏 512 runs at 56.88

💥 73.35 strike-rate

1⃣ ton, 1⃣ fifty Wasn’t his 97 just brilliant today? 🤩 pic.twitter.com/5WlyMayIBB — ICC (@ICC) January 11, 2021

Ajinkya Rahane also confirmed that Rishabh Pant was quite angry with Cheteshwar Pujara. He revealed that when Pant came back into the dressing room he said that if Pujara would not have reminded him that he was on 97, he would have completed his century.

“‘Pujara bhai came and reminded me that I was on 97. I wasn’t even aware. Had he not said anything, I would have probably completed my hundred’,” Rahane said about the incident in the show.

However, Rishabh Pant played a blinder of a knock in the Gabba test and earned India a historic win down under.