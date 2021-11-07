ICC T20 World Cup 2022 team list: List of 8 teams who have qualified for 2022 T20 World Cup Super 12s

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 team list: Eight teams have already qualified for the Super-12 stages of ICC T20 World Cup 2022

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 has reached its business end and every game has become crunch. From Group-1, England and Australia have qualified for the semi-finals, whereas Pakistan has qualified from Group-2. The last team will be between New Zealand or India or Afghanistan.

However, the buzz about the next ICC T20 World Cup has already started. The next event is not even a year away, where Australia will host the tournament. Originally, Australia was set to host the T20 World Cup in 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic changed the plans.

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 team list

The next T20 World Cup will follow the same format as this year. There will be 2 groups of six teams each in the Super-12s, in which eight teams will qualify directly. Eight other teams will play an additional qualifying round, out of which four will qualify for the Super-12 stages.

ICC has made some mandatory rules to qualify directly for the Super-12 stages next year. The finalists and runners-up of this year, along with six other highest-ranked teams will directly qualify for the Super-12s. Before the 6th November 2021 games, India, England, South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Australia had already sealed their places.

However, the result of 6th November’s West Indies vs Australia game did change some combinations. With the defeat, West Indies dropped to 10th position, whereas Sri Lanka slipped to ninth. That means West Indies and Sri Lanka will have to play the Qualifiers in order to reach the Super-12 next year.

It’s a must-win match for West Indies today. If they lose, they will drop to Number 9 (according to the ICC T20 Rankings predictor). If they are outside Top 8 by November 15, 2021, they will not “directly qualify for Super 12” of T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. #AusvWI — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) November 6, 2021



Despite losing all 5 games of Super-12s, Bangladesh moved to eighth, whereas Afghanistan reached the 7th spot. The home victory against Australia and New Zealand favoured the Bangla Tigers.

Nambia and Scotland have also qualified for next year’s direct qualification rounds based on their Super-12 promotion.

Eight Super-12 Teams of ICC T20 World Cup 2022: India, England, Australia, Pakistan, New Zealand, South Africa, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.