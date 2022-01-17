“If given an opportunity, it will be an honour”: Jasprit Bumrah expresses willingness to become India’s next Test captain

Jasprit Bumrah expresses willingness to become Team India’s next Test captain after Virat Kohli’s sudden exit from the post on Saturday.

Discussions are rife regarding Team India’s next Test captain, ever since Virat Kohli left every Cricket fan stranded with an open jaw following his decision to quit from the post on Saturday.

Having played a total of 99 Tests for India, Kohli had a wonderful opportunity to lead the team in his 100th Test versus Sri Lanka at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru- which also happens to be his IPL team’s (RCB) home ground.

With the induction of Rohit Sharma as India’s new captain in the two limited Overs format, the Test captaincy post now lies vacant with one of KL Rahul or Rohit Sharma likely to be handed that responsibility.

However, India’s star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is more than just open to take that extra responsibility, and has expressed his willingness to lead Team India in the longest format of the game.

💬 💬 He is energy driven; he has brought a lot of change. @Jaspritbumrah93 lauds @imVkohli for his contribution as #TeamIndia captain. 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/x5FJVN37qt — BCCI (@BCCI) January 17, 2022

Jasprit Bumrah expresses willingness to lead Team India

Addressing the press as Team India’s vice-captain for the upcoming 3-match ODI series versus South Africa, Jasprit Bumrah exclaimed that it would be an honour for him to lead India in the Test format, and that he doesn’t see any player shying away from a huge responsibility as such.

“If given an opportunity, it will be an honour and I don’t see any player (who) would say no and I am no different,” remarked Bumrah ahead of India’s first ODI against South Africa in Paarl.

“Be it any leadership group, I always look to contribute however I can, to the best of my abilities,” he added.

Opening up on taking the extra responsibility on becoming Team India captain, Bumrah said, “I look at this situation in the same manner. Taking responsibility and talking to players and helping them out has always been my approach and it will always be my approach going further keeping any situation in mind.”

Ajinkya Rahane could have been a natural choice for India’s next Test skipper. But, a consistent poor run of form has meant that he, in all likelihood will fail to even make it to the squad for the upcoming series.

Also, with Rohit Sharma turning 35 next year, it is KL Rahul who might perhaps be considered to lead the side looking forward. It remains to be seen if Bumrah is considered for the post, given India’s rotation policy with the pace battery in view of the workload management.