“If I’m being super critical, is maybe our top four firing a bit more consistently”: Rachael Haynes calls for better top-4 performance in the upcoming games of ICC Women’s World Cup

Australia Women have won all four of their games in the ICC Women’s World Cup, but Rachael Haynes has called for the top-order to improve.

Australia Women entered the ICC Women’s World Cup as the favourites, and they have proved the tag right so far. They have won all four of their matches in the tournament, and their place in the knockouts is almost confirmed.

Australia Women defeated West Indies Women by 7 wickets to register their fourth win of the tournament. The bowlers restricted West Indies to a nominal total of 131 runs, courtesy of some brilliant bowling by Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner. Australia’s chase did not start on a positive note, and they lost two wickets for just seven runs.

Rachael Haynes again proved her class and scored an unbeaten knock of 83 runs. She is now the highest run-scorer of the tournament with 277 runs. Haynes has scored one century and one half-century in the tournament so far.

Rachael Haynes calls for better top-order performance

Despite winning all the games so far, the top-order has not clicked that well for the Aussies yet. The side has lost three wickets for less than 60 runs in the last three games. Rachael Haynes also agreed that the top-order should fire, but there is no panic situation regarding the same.

“I think probably the one thing, if I’m being super critical, is maybe our top four firing a bit more consistently,” Haynes said to cricket.com.au.

“But I don’t think it’s anything to panic about.”

“It’s just making sure that if we get starts, we kick on and make the most of it.”

“But it’s building really nicely and the squad is in a good place.”

Australia Women will now face India in their next match on 19 March 2022 at Eden Park in Auckland. Both teams played the iconic ICC T20 World Cup 2020 final in Melbourne.