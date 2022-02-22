Cricket

“If something pops up, you are definitely the next one in”: Nic Maddinson ready for Australian test opportunity after a smashing Sheffield Shield season with Victoria

"If something pops up, you are definitely the next one in": Nic Maddinson ready for Australian test opportunity after a smashing Sheffield Shield season with Victoria
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
“Getting booed and being from Philadelphia, my feelings are hurt man”: Kobe Bryant at the All-Star Game in 2002 admitted to not feeling good about being booed in his home town
Next Article
"The Lakers were unwilling to go to 3 years for DeMar DeRozan's contract": NBA Insider Ramona Shelburne the reason behind the Jeanie Buss franchise not signing Deebo
Cricket Latest News
"If something pops up, you are definitely the next one in": Nic Maddinson ready for Australian test opportunity after a smashing Sheffield Shield season with Victoria
“If something pops up, you are definitely the next one in”: Nic Maddinson ready for Australian test opportunity after a smashing Sheffield Shield season with Victoria

Nic Maddinson has been in a smashing form for Victoria, and he is a part…