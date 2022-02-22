“If something pops up, you are definitely the next one in”: Nic Maddinson ready for Australian test opportunity after a smashing Sheffield Shield season with Victoria

Nic Maddinson has been in a smashing form for Victoria, and he is a part of the Australian backups for the Pakistan test tour.

Nic Maddinson has always been considered a special talent in Australia. When he made his test debut in 2016, he was tipped to have an illustrious career. However, he could not build upon his height.

The fortunes of Nic Maddinson changed when he changed his state from New South Wales to Victoria four years ago. Since joining Victoria, Maddinson has scored 2,208 Shield runs at 66.90, and he has been one of the most consistent batters in the circuit. This season, Maddinson has scored 492 Shield runs at 98.4 in just four games. Maddinson scored his seventh century for Victoria last Sunday against Queensland. He scored 158 runs in the game and remained not-out.

Nic Maddinson ready for the Australian opportunity

Victoria coach Chris Rogers said that initially he thought Maddinson was a “smokey” player, but he is thrilled with his consistency.

“His composure is something that is standing out and his maturity, those innings weren’t probably something you expected from a young Nic Maddinson,” Rogers told cricket.com.au.

“He figures out all these things for himself and just watching him go about it, he’s an extremely intelligent player and it’s a credit to him to where he’s got his batting in his career.”

110* and 48* for the match, Nic Maddinson was unstoppable. #SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/4uujTsnOoP — Victorian Cricket Team (@VicStateCricket) February 21, 2022

The Aussie selectors have their eyes on Maddinson’s performances. He has been a part of the backup players for the Pakistan tour. He along with Matthew Renshaw, Sean Abbott, and Brendan Doggett will go under three-day isolation. If any of the Aussie players get Covid, any of them can be named the replacement.

After the Pakistan tour, there is a Sri Lankan tour as well. Maddinson is confident of doing well if he gets an opportunity to slot in the side.

“I feel like I’ve been playing well, I’ve missed out on a few hundreds this year but I’ve been the last wicket out on both occasions,” Maddinson said.

“I’m pretty pleased with how my game is going, obviously, you’ve just got to keep putting your name forward so that if something pops up, you are definitely the next one in and not in a list of three or four.”

“If something were to change you’ve got to be ready to go and I will be.”

“It’s not my first choice to be going in and doing it when you’re not actually in the squad but it’s just the way it is.”