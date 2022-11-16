“I’ll have that”: Kane Williamson grabs T20I trophy in jest during captain’s photo shoot with Hardik Pandya

A gust of wind made its presence felt during the captain’s photo shoot before the forthcoming three-match T20I series between New Zealand and India.

With the first match to be played in Wellington on Friday, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and India captain Hardik Pandya were seen posing with each other and the trophy when a strong breeze pushed the trophy from its position on what appeared to be a temporary dias.

Quick on his reflexes, Williamson saved the trophy from falling down via a swift one-handed catch. “I’ll have that,” Williamson said in jest to claim the trophy even before the start of the series. With Pandya busy tucking his shirt in, the Indian skipper was in no position to grab the silverware.

New Zealand and India, both unsuccessful semi-finalists of the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, will kick-start the second international bilateral series between World Cup participants less than a week after the completion of the tournament. Readers must note that these two teams had participated in a three-match T20I series right after ICC T20 World Cup 2021 as well.

Three T20Is will be followed by as many ODIs as India will play six white-ball matches within a 13-day period. Much like the T20Is, India will continue to be without some first-choice players for the ODIs as well. Shikhar Dhawan, who has led India in nine ODIs since the start of last year, will be once again seen as the captain of a squad brimming with rookie cricketers.

After Wellington, teams will travel to Mount Maunganui, Napier, Auckland, Hamilton and Christchurch as each of the six matches will be played at a different venue unlike the COVID-19 era where a single venue used to host multiple matches to minimize travel.