“I’m sure he’ll be on the radar for the World Cup”: Matthew Wade backs new IPL millionaire Tim David to play for Australia in ICC T20 World Cup

Tim David got a heavy IPL contract with the Mumbai Indians, and Matthew Wade has not backed him to play the ICC T20 World Cup.

The rise of Tim David has been meteoric in the last couple of years. He was struggling to find a place in Perth Scorchers, but his fortunes turned in BBL 10. Hobart Hurricanes gave him a BBL contract and the rest in history. He has taken the finishing role to his own and has been absolutely terrific.

Tim David has smashed 28 sixes in the last two BBL campaigns and has been a part of CPL and PSL as well. Royal Challengers Bangalore signed David for the second half of IPL 2021, but he got limited opportunities. Although the tide turned for Tim David in IPL 2022 auction, Mumbai Indians went all-in for him, and they secured his services for INR 8.25 crores.

Matthew Wade backs Tim David for ICC T20 World Cup

Australian wicket-keeper Matthew Wade believes that Tim David can be on the radar for the T20 World Cup. Wade said that Australia does not have many power-hitters at the backend, and a good IPL can earn him his maiden Australian call-up.

“We don’t have many guys in Australia that can do what he can do at the back-end of an innings,” Wade said.

“He’s just got power … like the West Indies players, that kind of power; the Pollards, the (Andre) Russells, those guys that can come out and mis-hit balls for sixes.”

“I haven’t seen that in Australian cricket for a long, long time.”

“If he puts a good IPL together and gets some runs in some cricket back here, I’m sure he’ll be on the radar for the World Cup.”

Tim David has represented his birth country Singapore on the international level. When he was not able to get in the Perth Scorchers side, he went on to play for his Birth country. Hobart Hurricanes coach Adam Griffith gave him a chance in BBL 10 to play for the Hurricanes. Griffith said that the no-fear attitude of Tim David makes him an asset.

“I’d worked over there (in WA) for six years and I knew what he could do,” Griffith said.

“It’s got to be one of the hardest roles in the team – you might come in with two overs left and be expected to go from the first ball you face. It’s about having that no-fear attitude, and he has that.”

Tim David has scored 1908 T20 runs at strike-rate of 159.39, whereas he is a handy off-spinner ass well.