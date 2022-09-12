“I’m the first Zimbabwean to ever win such an award”: Sikandar Raza humbled on winning ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for August 2022

Sikandar Raza has won the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for August 2022 defeating Ben Stokes and Mitchell Santner.

Zimbabwe’s all-rounder Sikandar Raza has won the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for August 2022. Zimbabwe have played some incredible cricket in the last few months, and Raza has played an incredible part in the same. He has defeated Ben Stokes and Mitchell Santner for the award.

Earlier Zimbabwe qualified for the T20 World Cup, and then they defeated Bangladesh in both T20Is and ODIs. They lost the series against India and Australia, but they fought well in both series. They won the 3rd ODI against Australia which was their first-ever ODI win in Australian conditions.

Raza scored three centuries in August, out of which two came in the winning cause against Bangladesh. He scored a century in the 3rd ODI against India as well, but he could not get over the line.

Sikandar Raza humbled on winning ICC Men’s Player of the Month award

Sikandar Razan has expressed his delight in winning the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award. He said that it’s an honour to be the first-ever Zimbabwean to with this kind of award. He thanked everyone in the team to the changeroom for their support and effort in the last few months. He also thanked the fans for their support throughout the tournament.

“I’m incredibly humbled and honoured to have won the player of the month award from the ICC more humbling that I’m the first Zimbabwean to ever win such an award,” Raza told the ICC.

“I would like to thank everybody who has been in the changeroom with me over the past three to four months that goes out to the technical staff and to the players. Without you guys this would not have been possible.”

“Lastly, I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the fans in Zimbabwe and overseas for all your prayers, for all your wishes…they were well received and I’m forever grateful.”

Congratulations to our star all-rounder Sikandar Raza who has been crowned the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for August 2022, becoming the first Zimbabwean to win the prestigious accolade. Well deserved!#SikandarRaza | #ICCPlayerOfTheMonth pic.twitter.com/UfsMWk7usb — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) September 12, 2022

Zimbabwe will now travel to Australia to participate in the T20 World Cup, where they will play the qualifying stages ahead of the Super-12 phase of the tournament. They are placed alongside Sri Lanka, Namibia and Netherlands in the group.