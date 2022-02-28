Imran Tahir IPL 2022 team: Is Imran Tahir playing IPL 2022?

Imran Tahir IPL 2022 team: South African spinner Imran Tahir recently played his trade in the PSL 2022 side Multan Sultans.

The IPL 2022 auction has been concluded in Bengaluru, and all the eyes are on the mega event. The tournament will be hosted by Pune and Mumbai this season.

Imran Tahir is a T20 veteran bowler, and he is still going strong at the age of 42 years, he will be 43 this year. Tahir recently played his stint with Multan Sultans in the PSL. He has been a regular part of the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, but he did not play much in the last couple of seasons.

Imran Tahir IPL 2022 team

Imran Tahir went unsold in the recent IPL 2022 auctions. Apart from Tahir, leg-spinners like Adam Zampa, Ish Sodhi, and Adil Rashid also went unsold. This proves that there are a lot of homegrown spinners in India. However, Wanindu Hasaranga, who has the ability to bat in the lower-order fetched an incredible sum.

Imran Tahir’s performance in the T20 leagues around the world has been excellent. He scalped 16 wickets at an economy of 6.47 for the Multan Sultans. He also played his stint in the Hundred last year, whereas he was brilliant in the T10 league as well.

Most wickets in an IPL season by a spinner: 26 Imran Tahir (2019)

24 S Narine (2012)/ Harbhajan (2013)

23 Y Chahal (2015)

22 S Narine (2013)#IPL2019 #IPL2019Final #MIvCSK — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) May 12, 2019

In IPL, Tahir has scalped 82 wickets in 59 games at an economy of 7.76. IPL 2019 was the best for Tahir, where he scalped 26 wickets at an economy of 6.69. Overall, Tahir has scalped 451 T20 wickets in his career.

Imran Tahir retired from ODI cricket in 2019, but he is still available for the T20Is. In a recent interview, Tahir said that he wants to play in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. He believes that he has been performing well in the leagues throughout.

“I am still available for selection in T20Is and I believe I am fit enough to play in the T20 World Cup (in Australia). I hope that selectors will consider my performances around the world. If they do, I am sure they’ll find me a deserving candidate,” Tahir said.