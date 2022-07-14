IND vs ENG 2nd ODI highlights 2022: Yesterday match result who won IND vs ENG 2nd ODI at Lord’s

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI highlights: The home team has managed to register an unexpected victory at Lord’s tonight.

During the second ODI of India’s tour of England 2022 at Lord’s, England beat India by a mammoth 100 runs to not let the third ODI at Old Trafford convert into a dead-rubber.

India, who would’ve successfully chased a 247-run target in nine out of 10 times, appeared to have been tangled by the 10th time on this particular occasion.

A terrible batting performance on a batting-friendly surface saw India scoring all of 146 in 38.5 overs. Losing wickets from the third over, the Indian innings never looked like gaining any momentum on Thursday. Hence, losing out on an opportunity of gaining an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

In what was his maiden ODI five-wicket haul, fast bowler Reece Topley was the pick of the English bowlers with bowling figures of 9.5-2-26-6. Readers must note that Topley’s dismissals comprised of Rohit Sharma (0), Shikhar Dhawan (9), Suryakumar Yadav (27), Mohammed Shami (23), Yuzvendra Chahal (3) and Prasidh Krishna (3).

Only the fourth ODI six-wicket haul among English bowlers, Topley has registered the best-ever figures by an English bowler in this format. Therefore, it wasn’t much of a surprise that the 28-year old bowler was declared the Player of the Match for the first time in his 17-match ODI career.

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI highlights

In what was a day-night match for the English audiences and a night match for the Indian audiences, the latter are expected to have missed the second innings because of a late finish on a weekday.

A round of applause for Reece Topley as he enters the Pavilion 👏#LoveLords | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/iTrKv9jx5d — Lord’s Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) July 14, 2022

While these fans can watch highlights of the second ODI by going through videos on the social media handles of England Cricket and Sony Sports Network, a special highlights package has also been uploaded on the YouTube channel of England Cricket.