IND vs ENG India Playing 11: England Playing 11 for 5th Test at Edgbaston

IND vs ENG India Playing 11: With Ben Stokes set to lead the side yet again, England have announced their playing XI for the Edgbaston Test.

The Indian Cricket team will take on England at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground, in Birmingham, during the rescheduled ‘fifth’ Test match of the Pataudi Trophy series after the same had to be postponed last year due to a spree of COVID-19 cases in the Indian camp.

With the team’s all-format skipper Rohit Sharma returning with a third COVID-19 positive report on Thursday morning, he has been ruled out of the Test, with the captaincy responsibility being handed to pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who will mark his captaincy debut tomorrow.

With KL Rahul already ruled out due to injury, Rishabh Pant has been named as the team’s vice-captain.

IND vs ENG India Playing 11

Addressing the media persons ahead of the one-off Test match, Jasprit Bumrah stated that despite the initial two designated opening batters in KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma missing out, his side is very much clear as to who would be the opening batting pair tomorrow.

However, he refused to reveal the same as along with the rest of the playing XI, while remarking that they would have to wait until tomorrow for the same.

Jasprit Bumrah: We are clear in what we want to do. Of course, Rohit is a very important player and we will miss him. It is unfortunate that he is missing out. We are clear about our combination, you will just have to wait till tomorrow.#ENGvIND — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) June 30, 2022

England Playing 11 for 5th Test at Edgbaston

Meanwhile England, following their tradition of naming their starting XI a day before the commencement of a Test match, announced the same on Thursday evening.

While wicket-keeper batter Ben Foakes, akin Rohit Sharma failed to come up with a negative COVID-19 report on time, bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton would make way for the legendary pacer James Anderson.

England Playing XI vs India: Alex Less, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Sam Billings, Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson.