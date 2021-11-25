IND vs NZ commentators 2021: Full list of Star Sports commentators for India vs New Zealand Tests

IND vs NZ commentators 2021: The SportsRush present before you a list of Star Sports commentators for India vs New Zealand Tests.

During the first day of the first Test of the ongoing New Zealand’s tour of India in Kanpur, India finished the day on 258/4 in 84 overs after captain Ajinkya Rahane (35) won the toss and chose to bat.

Debutant batter Shreyas Iyer was the pinnacle of Indian batting scoring 75* (136) with the help of seven fours and two sixes before returning to the pavilion unbeaten at Stumps. Walking in at No. 5 as Rahane’s replacement in the 38th over, Iyer looked a tad bit nervous initially. Having said that, it was in no time that the right-handed batter took control of a difficult situation at the Green Park.

Good start to the test career @ShreyasIyer15 👊 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) November 25, 2021

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who has developed a knack of contributing with the bat in this format, scored his 17th half-century as his 50* (100) comprising of six fours played a vital role in an unbeaten 113-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Playing his first Test in Asia, all-rounder Kyle Jamieson was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors on Day 1 on the back of bowling figures of 15.2-6-47-3. With Tim Southee picking the remaining wicket today, New Zealand might be wondering whether they should’ve played an extra fast bowler in Neil Wagner in this match.

IND vs NZ commentators 2021

As has been the case with respect to Indian cricket for years now, Star Network is broadcasting New Zealand’s tour of India 2021 for Indian fans. Much like the recently conluded T20I series, Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu and 1 Kannada are the exact channels where the fans will get to watch the Test series.

Star, who are known for covering India’s matches in multiple languages, have made arrangements for English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada commentators for this series.

English – Deep Dasgupta, Sunil Gavaskar, Murali Kartik, L. Sivaramakrishnan, Ajit Agarkar, Dominic Cork and Simon Doull.

Hindi – Nikhil Chopra, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Aakash Chopra and VVS Laxman.

Tamil – Abhinav Mukund, Rajagopal Sathish, Sadagopan Ramesh and Hemang Badani.

Anchors – Jatin Sapru and Suren Sundaram.