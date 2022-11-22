IND vs NZ DLS method par score: What will happen if rain washes out IND vs NZ 3rd T20I in Napier?

New Zealand and India are playing the 3rd T20I of the 3-match T20I series at McLean Park in Napier. The match was in an interesting situation when the rain got heavier in the Indian innings, and the umpires were forced to stop the match, and it does look like a heavy shower.

New Zealand batted first, and they scored 160 runs in the first innings, where Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips scored half-centuries. At one stage, the Blackcaps were 146-3, but they were bundled down to 149-9 courtesy of some great bowling by the Indian bowlers.

India also lost their three wickets for just 21 runs, where Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer failed to impress again. Suryakumar Yadav also got out for 13 runs, but Hardik Pandya was in the mood, he smashed 30 runs in just 28 balls, but the rain then interrupted the match.

IND vs NZ DLS method par score

The 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand stopped at an interesting time. At the end of 9 overs, the Indian team was at 75-4, and interestingly, the par score after 9 overs is 75 runs only. So, if no play is possible after this break, the match will end in a tie. It is obvious that there won’t be any super over as well due to weather conditions.

The series will be won by the Indian team if the match gets abandoned from now on as they won the last T20I at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The rain got heavier as well as the players were leaving the field, and even some of the spectators were leaving the ground as well.

Interestingly, the weather forecast was looking great yesterday, but certainly, it changed in the space of 24 hours. The Indian team will be happy as they will take the series trophy home in case of rain, but they would have also hoped to complete this match as Hardik was looking in a great rhythm.