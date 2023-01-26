IND vs NZ head to head T20 record: India vs New Zealand T20 head to head records and stats

India and New Zealand will resume their T20I bilateral rivalry just over a couple of months after their last match against each other in the shortest format. Having played each other quite a lot in the last 15 months or so, the two teams will lock horns in another three-match T20I series starting in Ranchi from tomorrow.

While India will be without captain and former captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli respectively, New Zealand will be without both their regular captains namely Kane Williamson and Tim Southee. As a result, all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Mitchell Santner will be leading India and New Zealand respectively in this series.

Readers must note that only three out of the last five T20Is between these two teams had produced outright results. India, who had won on each of those three occasions, are better placed when it comes to past head-to-head record against the BlackCaps. In addition to gaining advantage of being the home team, India would also be banking strongly on a 3-0 whitewash in the recently concluded ODI series.

Set to play a T20I in India after 14 months, New Zealand would be itching to return to winning ways for a team of their potential was expected to do much better than lose all three ODIs recently. With quite a lot of freshness around their 15-member squad, the Kiwis would want to outperform their Indian counterparts in this format.

IND vs NZ head to head T20 record

Total number of matches played: 22

Matches won by IND: 12

Matches won by NZ: 9

Matches played at JSCA International Stadium Complex: 1 (IND 1, NZ 0)

Matches played in India: 8 (IND 5, NZ 3)

IND average score against NZ: 166.8

NZ average score against IND: 165.4

Most runs for IND: 187 (Suryakumar Yadav)

Most runs for NZ: 139 (Daryl Mitchell)

Most wickets for IND: 10 (Yuzvendra Chahal)

Most wickets for NZ: 22 (Ish Sodhi)

Most catches for IND: 5 (Hardik Pandya)

Most catches for NZ: 8 (Mitchell Santner)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).