IND vs NZ practice match: How many warm up matches will India play before Wellington T20I vs New Zealand?

T20 World Cup is over, but the caravan of cricket keeps on moving with India touring New Zealand for a 6-match white-ball series. The series will begin with T20Is, whereas three ODIs will be followed by it. With the 50-over world cup next year, the ODIs will also be very relevant.

Wellington’s Sky Stadium will be hosting the first T20I, whereas the rest of the 2 T20Is will be played in Mount Maunganui and India. The Kiwis have dominated the Indian team in the T20 World Cup, but the Indian team has certainly dominated in the bilateral tournaments.

The approach of the Indian team was heavily criticized in the T20 World Cup, and with a brand new top-order, it will be interesting to see how they will approach the powerplay overs in this series. Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill may get to open the innings for India in this match.

IND vs NZ practice match

The T20I series between New Zealand and India will start from the 18th of November, and there is no time for any kind of practice match between both sides. Both India and New Zealand lost in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup, and they have rested or dropped some of their players.

The New Zealand cricket board have confirmed that they are planning to give more chances to Finn Allen at the top order, and that’s why Martin Guptill has been dropped. Trent Boult has also been dropped considering his future is uncertain with the team after he was denied New Zealand’s central contract.

The Indian team will also be looking to give some chances to their new players. Shubman Gill has been added to the Indian T20I squad, whereas Umran Malik is also back in the pace bowling department. Sanju Samson is also back in the mix, and it is a huge opportunity for him as well.