IND vs SA commentators 2022: Full list of Star Sports commentators for India vs South Africa T20Is

India have successfully managed to convert their cautious start into an aggressive one primarily due to opening batter Ishan Kishan’s third T20I half-century in the first T20I of the ongoing South Africa’s tour of India in Delhi.

Asked to bat first by South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, all India scored in the first quarter of their innings was 36 runs. With most of them being unconvincing ones, Kishan and Gaikwad turned the tables in the sixth over to hit two fours and as many sixes before the latter was dismissed by Wayne Parnell after scoring 23 (15).

Batting at No. 3, Shreyas Iyer didn’t waste time before attacking South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi by hitting three dominating sixes and not letting the run rate getting affected due to the fall of a wicket.

Iyer providing the Indian innings with a fresh breath of confidence perhaps inspired Kishan to convert his start into an archetype T20 innings scoring 76 (48) with the help of 11 fours and three sixes.

Ishan Kishan 👏 #INDvsSA — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) June 9, 2022

Kishan, who hit Keshav Maharaj for a six to bring up his maiden T20I half-century against the Proteas, hit another couple of sixes and fours each against the left-arm spinner before getting out against him in the 13th over.

IND vs SA commentators 2022

As far as the commentators for this series is concerned, host broadcaster Star Sports have continued to put together a star-studded commentary panel for both English and Hindi audiences.

Much like some South Africans in a playing capacity, former captain Graeme Smith is also back from Indian Premier League 2022 to continue with his commentary stint at Star Sports. Other than Smith, another former South African captain in Shaun Pollock is calling this match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

English commentators – Sunil Gavaskar, Harsha Bhogle, Murali Kartik, Deep Dasgupta, Ajit Agarkar, Graeme Smith, Shaun Pollock.

Hindi commentators – Jatin Sapru, Aakash Chopra, Nikhil Chopra, Gautam Gambhir, Irfan Pathan, Sanjay Bangar.