IND vs SA practice match 2022: Practice match India vs South Africa full list with date and time

IND vs SA practice match 2022: The first T20I between India and South Africa will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

India will take on South Africa in a 5-match series starting on 9 June 2022 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. This is India’s first international series after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League 2022. Apart from Delhi, the rest four games will be played in Cuttack, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot and Bengaluru.

KL Rahul will lead the Indian side in the series, whereas Rishabh Pant will be the vice-captain of the side. The players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah are rested to manage their workload. Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh are included in the team, whereas Dinesh Karthik is also called back after a successful IPL with RCB.

South Africa are at their full strength, and they would want to get a win in this series. Players like David Miller and Aiden Markram batted beautifully in the IPL, and they will play an important part. The bowling of the side is great as well.

There won’t be any practice match between India and South Africa ahead of the 5-match T20I series. The South African team has started their training at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, where the first match of the series will be played.

Under the leadership of captain Temba Bavuma, the players have started their preparation for the series against India. There are quite a few players who played their part in the IPL, so they will certainly be more acclimatized to the conditions of the Indian pitches.

Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, etc all of them played an important part for their team in the IPL. The spin duo of Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi did not play the IPL, and they will play an important part in this series. Both of them have started their preparation in Delhi.