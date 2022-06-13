IND vs SA Vizag 2022 tickets: India vs South Africa 3rd T20I tickets price and booking date

IND vs SA Vizag 2022 tickets: The 3rd T20I match between IND and SA will be played at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

The T20I series between India and South Africa have been dominated by the South Africans so far, and they have won both of their matches in the tournament. India’s performance has been poor in the series so far, and the captaincy of Rishabh Pant is also under a lot of scrutiny.

The batters of the South African team have batted really well in the tournament, despite the unavailability of Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock. For India, the spinners of the side have been struggling in the series so far.

After matches in Delhi and Cuttack, the action will shift to the coastal city of Visakhapatnam. When India last played in Visakhapatnam in 2019, they lost their match against Australia.

IND vs SA Vizag 2022 tickets

Visakhapatnam’s Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium will host the 3rd T20I between India and South Africa. Team India is coming on the back of two consecutive defeats, and this is a do-or-die game for them. This is the first match in Visakhapatnam after almost a couple of years.

The ticket bookings have been started for the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, and the fans can book their tickets via Paytm Insider, or you can directly book the tickets by clicking here.

🚨 RESULT | #Proteas WIN BY 4 WICKETS A career-best 81 off 46 balls by Heinrich Klaasen propelled the team to victory in the second T20I as they chased down the 149-run target with 10 balls to spare #INDvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/rB7XfTPrGi — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) June 12, 2022

The ticket price at the venue range from Rs 600 to Rs 6000, and there are no hospitality tickets available. It is worth noting that the tickets available online are delivery-based tickets only. The fans will have to pick up their tickets from the allotted venues ie. Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium, Vishakapatnam OR Gate 17- Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

One user can book a maximum of two tickets from one ID, and a separate ticket is mandatory for anyone above two years. A physical ticket is mandatory to attend the match.