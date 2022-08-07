IND vs WI Man of the Match 5th T20I: Who won India vs West Indies Man of the Match today in Lauderhill?

IND vs WI Man of the Match 5th T20I: The Indian all-rounder won the match award for running through the West Indian top-order.

During the fifth T20I of the ongoing India’s tour of West Indies in Lauderhill, India beat West Indies by 88 runs to register a comprehensive 4-1 series victory.

Stand-in captain Hardik Pandya (28), who won the toss and chose to bat, witnessed his batters supporting his decision on the back of putting on board 188/7 in 20 overs.

Opening the batting for the first time in international cricket and after four years in T20s, Shreyas Iyer returned to form with a seventh T20I half-century. The right-handed batter was the pick of the Indian batters with his 64 (40) comprising of eight fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 160.

INDIA WIN 💙 A stunning performance by our tweakers saw them pick all 1⃣0⃣ on the night as we cruised to a win 🙌🏼#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/iGIdlCWKG3 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) August 7, 2022

Who won IND vs WI Man of the Match 5th T20I?

Chasing a 189-run target, West Indies never looked like giving India a fight as their ploy of promoting former captain Jason Holder (0) as an opener for the first time at the highest level failed miserably.

With the hosts losing all their wickets to three Indian spinners tonight, Shimron Hetmyer scoring 56 (35) with the help of five fours and four sixes remained the only positive in an otherwise lacklustre and shambolic batting effort. Not even able to last for a total of 20 overs, West Indies were bundled out for 100 in 15.4 overs.

Opening the bowling for India, all-rounder Axar Patel drew first blood in the form of Holder to start with a wicket-maiden. Patel, who also dismissed other top-order batters in Shamarh Brooks (13) and Devon Thomas (10), picked bowling figures of 3-1-15-3 to win his third T20I match award.

“I was just focusing on keeping things simple, instead of trying too many things. Was just looking to use the surface to my advantage. The surfaces [in this series] have been helpful for me, so that has proved advantageous to me. Both in the ODIs and T20s, the pitches were fairly same,” Patel told ESPN Caribbean during the post-match presentation ceremony.