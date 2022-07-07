India vs England all T20 match result: IND vs ENG T20Is all result 2022

India vs England all T20 match result: England and India will be playing their 20th T20I against each other tonight.

England and India are about the kick-start a three-match T20I series with the first match to be played in Southampton tonight. Having last faced each other in the shortest format last year, these two A-list T20I teams will be locking horns after 15 months.

In their decade-and-a-half T20I history against each other, England and India have contested 19 times. While England have won 9 matches, India have won on 10 occasions.

As far as bilateral series are concerned, this is going to be the eighth one (fourth in England) between England and India. Readers must note that both these teams have won three series each against one another.

We’re getting ready for what should be an absolute belter of a T20 here in Southampton.

Fourth one to be played on English soil, India would be keen to improve their T20I record against England on away grounds. In six T20Is against England in England, India have emerged as the victorious side only twice.

While the first England vs India T20I will mark a new era for the hosts for Jos Buttler has been named as their regular white-ball captain now, India captain Rohit Sharma will also be leading in and against England for the first time on Thursday.

